A woman showed people that she was eager to treat her domestic worker who has persevered in her higher education

The lady was celebrating that her staff was moving up in life and she gave her a heartwarming treat

In a TikTok video, the lady showed the process of how she uplifted her domestic worker who reached a major goal

One woman in a TikTok video showed people the good relationship she has with her domestic worker. The lady had reason to celebrate as her domestic staff clocked a major achievement.

In a TikTok video, a domestic worker got her hair and make up done by her boss to celebrate her graduation day. Image: @sherrismoyo

The domestic worker who was working to improve herself touched people. The TikTok video of the employer treating her helper touched people.

Domestic worker gets treat from boss

In a video, a woman @sherrismoyo shared that her domestic worker was graduating. To help her with her journey, the lady did her makeup and hair for their special event. Watch the clip of the makeover below:

SA moved by domestic worker's achievement

Online users applauded the domestic worker who worked hard for her qualification. People also admired her boss, who worked hard to celebrate her.

hosihadi🇱🇸🗡️ commented:

"The spirit of sisterhood is smiling from the edge of my neck."

Thato Rakolojane gushed:

"This is so wholesome."

Hlonishwa gushed:

"A queen lifting another Queen’s crown♥."

ReaTheUppityAfrican🎀 applauded:

"May God bless you 🥹❤️! My mom is exactly the same. Treating our helpers like family always."

Lady_Ndivhuwo was inspired:

"I promised my helper that I'll take her back to school next year. I already can't wait for her graduation."

IamMrsMakhado was touched:

"Ngaze ngayi proud stranger🥹 Congratulations to her. Usebenzile."

Blackbarbie♡♡ was in awe:

"And she's so pretty."

Zamamiya31 added:

"Ah man! Congratulations to her! You did a fantastic job! I hope God accelerates all her wishes."

ruemuch remarked:

"May the Almighty richly bless you.. Congratulations to her."

Domestic worker drives employer's Porsche on a fun outing

Briefly News previously previously reported that TikTok stars Malcolm Wentzel and Thembi dropped another heartwarming video.

Malcolm allowed his domestic worker, Thembi, to drive his Porsche. Their video capturing their fun doughnut outing has gone viral, spreading smiles across the platforms.

The clip posted by @djyvetisevetise starts with Malcolm handing the keys to his fancy car to Thembi. She revves the car before speeding off. Their cute trip turns into a playful fight as they keep throwing leftover doughnuts at each other.

