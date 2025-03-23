A man in a wheelchair showed people that he could still take part in one of the most popular Zulu dances

People were fascinated after watching a video of the man not letting a physical challenge keep him from some traditional Zulu fun

Online users were in awe of the man who used his wheelchair to take part in a well-known Zulu dance

One guy in a wheelchair did his portion of a traditional Zulu dance. The man garnered attention after showing people his creative solution to master indlamu despite physical limitations.

A man showed people the way he does the indlamu while in a wheelchair. Image: @moshe_meso

Source: TikTok

Other videos of the man received thousands of likes from impressed netizens. People flooded the comments raving about the young man.

Man does indlamu in wheelchair

A gent in a wheelchair appeared in a video by @Moshe_Meso where they were doing indlamu when the dancer delivered rhythmic high kicks and stomping. The man who uses a wheelchair did his version of the traditional Zulu dance using his chair's wheels. Watch the video below to see how he did the indlamu:

What is the significance of indlamu?

The traditional Zulu dance is a key feature of the Zulu nation according to Noyam Journal. The dance is usually for special occasions such as weddings and as a tool to maintain unity in a community. Contrary to popular belief, indlamu was commonly performed by the upper class including kings. The dance was derived from the war dance of the Zulu warriors.

Nowadays, many young Zulu men incorporate indlamu when enjoying modern music. Briefly News reported on a group of Zulu friends who did the traditional dance to a hip-hop beat. Others who make their way overseas will often do the Zulu dance in the new country. One man went barefoot in London traffic and let loose some powerful indlamu moves.

Indlamu is an important part of the Zulu culture and it was common among the upper class in ancient times. Image: DeAgostini

Source: Getty Images

SA amazed by man in wheelchair

Many people commented on the video complimenting the young man who danced in a wheelchair. According to Wheel Power, everyone can dance, there is a Wheelchair Dance Sport, especially for athletes with a disability affecting their lower parts. Many commended the man in the video for finding a creative way to still take part in his culture's traditional dance. Read the comments of people praising the man's Zulu dance below:

@LangelihleMaph1 commented:

"Accidents don't change someone's DNA."

@Buhlep gushed:

"And it makes sense 😭🤭"

@MrSPinde cheered:

"Yoooh so nice 😍"

@Tebzamk added:

"His imagination was on fire."

@DarkTall_Mats applauded:

"This is beautiful."

