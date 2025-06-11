A lady posted a video celebrating the way her husband planned his life with her after making her his wife

The woman shared a life update where she detailed one of the biggest projects she and her husband are overseeing for their family

The video of the woman and her husband received a lot of attention on social media from people who were gushing over the cute couple

One woman was gushing about her husband in a video shared on 10 June 2025. The lady posted a TikTok where she filmed updates about her and her husband's building project.

The lady posted a video of her and her husband's house-in-progress got thousands of likes. Netizens raved about the progress the woman and her husband were making.

Man builds home for wife

In a TikTok video by @momstestkitchen, she put together clips of the house her husband got built from scratch and how much progress they've been making. The lady showed the transformation of the house from the foundation to the walls and the roof. She also included footage of herself and her husband admiring their future home. Watch the video of the couple's house coming together below:

Couple builds house in private

Briefly News reported on a couple who built themselves a mansion without anyone's input. The woman shared a video explaining the reasons why she and her husband have been building their house without telling anyone.

Many people were inspired by seeing how far they came in building their house in secret. Online users were raving about the couple's strategy for building a home.

SA applauds man and wife

Many people admired how far the couple has come with building their house. Online users were raving about how lucky the woman was to find her husband.

Remoratile says:

"May this kind of love relocate me."

PROV MASTEr commented:

"That's good. That's what men do. Children should stay in a beautiful home. I would build it and register it with my mom's name and let it be yours."

MRS MAZALENI💍//Marhoyi🇿🇦❤️ commented:

"My husband first give me two daughters ❤️🤣 then built an eight room🥰, last year, he made me his wife ❤️🥰❤️"

Mel gushed:

"You’re blessed sis🔥🙌🏼"

Likhanye@Zisiwe_Consulting cheered:

"The kind of content I wanna see on my TikTok🥰🤍. Congratulations Stranger👏🎉"

Julia Lerato added:

"Remain humble and continue loving Him . You're way too blessed hun❤️🙏Cheers To you🥂"

