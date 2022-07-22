South Africans reacted to pictures of a polygamous family that looked harmonious as they were on outings and family gatherings together

In a series of images, the polygamous marriage shows two women and a man happily living their life, but most online users could not believe the marriage was easy

Many reacted by discussing how much it takes to maintain a polygamous marriage financially, and Musa Mseleku from Mzansi Magic's Uthando neS'thembu chimed in

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Pictures of a polygamous marriage circulated on social media, and the images caused a buzz. The women looked happy and fulfilled with their husband. Most people cannot imagine sharing their partner in a polygamous arrangement, but businessman Musa Mseleku has done his bid to normalise polygamy in modern times.

People still hold their own opinions about polygamous marriages, and Musa Mseleku cleared the air about several misconceptions. Image: Twitter / @Stevovo49529385/Instagram/@musamseleku

Source: UGC

Polygamous marriages are common in some South African cultures, such as for the Zulu people. The reality TV star has a show Uthando neS'thembu that broadcasts his life with four wives, and he gave Briefly News valuable insight into the topic of polygamy.

Polygamous family sparks candid discussion

Pictures of a happy polygamous family shared on Twitter captured netizens' interest. In the images, two sister wives can be seen smiling from ear to ear. One of the women is even pregnant as the women affectionately embrace each other in celebration of the pregnancy. The pictures even show the happy family out together for lunch.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Uthando neSthembu's Musa Mseleku discusses polygamy and how it works

Many were doubting how the two women looked so happy, and people shared their theories. Most netizens assumed that being in a polygamous marriage needs a lot of money. Musa Mseleku had the right answers as he is an experience polygamist with four wives, Busisiwe, Nokukhanya, Thobile and Mbali Mseleku. The businessman and his family star in their hit show Uthando neS'thembu.

Speaking to Briefly News, Musa Mseleku commented on how some netizens said money was the obvious factor in why the two women in the picture looked happy.

@nonigatlin commented:

"Lol can’t see a woman one mali zakhe doing this! The husband has to have money more than both woman. I earn R30k he earns R8k and tellin me ufuna isthembu

Another @mehlomakhulu87 added:

"Lento ifuna imali, wisdom, patience, understanding did I mention money and more money."

Musa said that money is important in any relationship but that it "is not the core reason for a relationship to be healthy". Mr Mseleku said that polygamy only works if a man is of great character and knows that he is not practising polygamy for the sake of having more women. He said:

"It should be clear that this has nothing to with a woman's shortcomings but it should be based solely on the extension of the family.

Musa describes a great man as someone "who spends quality time, who is present both as a father and a husband to his family, that is what a family needs."

Finally, Musa shared advice for those who may be looking into polygamy. The businessman highlighted that honesty with oneself, and those around them is the first step. He said:

"Be honest about the intentions of being a polygamist, this must be declared upfront. Secondly, a man must do a fair assessment of whether he will be able to lead more than one family. Men must own this process and it should not be about other people."

Those who reacted to the post echoed Musa Mseleku's thoughts. Many could see the beauty of the family in the tweet.

@tunga_afrique commented:

"I think there are a sizeable number of women that would agree to be part of a polygamous household, provided the man makes it clear from day one that he does not believe in monogamy."

@haphan_billy commented:

"You can already observe peace, love and understanding, that's beautiful and truly African rutted passed on from our ancestors. He should protect them always and guide the family with God wisdom and it will prosper."

“A gathering”: Stunner throws shade at open marriages, sparks intense debate

Briefly News previously reported that a stunner sparked an online debate recently after taking to social media to share her personal view on open marriages.

The concept of open marriage—or any open relationship, whether wedding rings are involved or not—runs counter to everything we've been taught about romantic commitment. and that's exactly why it fascinates so many of us.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News