Twins' Telepathy Challenge Ends in Hilarious Failure, Video Leaves SA Amused
- A clip of a twins' telepathy challenge left many people on the internet entertained, and it went viral
- The footage sparked amusement among netizens, gathering loads of views, likes and comments
- Online users reacted as they headed to the comments section, expressing their thoughts, while some laughed it off
The internet buzzed over a video showcasing a twins' telepathy challenge, which left them floored.
Twin telepathy challenge
The clip posted by a TikTok user @coolio.cloud shows the two gents standing with a wall between them.
They were participating in the popular social media trend of the twin telepathy challenge, in which they were asked the same question to see if they responded the same way. The twins failed dismally at the challenge.
@coolio.cloud's footage was well-received among online users. It went on to become an instant hit on TikTok, leaving netizens amused.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to twins' telepathy challenge
Many people were entertained as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some shared their thoughts.
Ro Lie N'maguvhuni
"Pov: Telepathy went wrong."
Deedeemagadoodoo added:
"I thought they were gonna win haibo."
Skhosi kay wrote:
"I guess the telepathy leaves as they grow."
LeVuvu shared:
"Their personalities are so different, lol. You can tell by their clothes and their choice of drink; I knew they would fail at this."
Nontuthuzelo commented:
"This is the most honest one I have seen. I love it. I truly believe twins are different. They may be interconnected, but they are their separate identities."
Isai replied:
"I’m starting to think other twins orchestrate these videos."
Mom confronts twins for scribbling on money
Briefly News previously reported that toddlers never fail to disappoint with their shenanigans, and these little guys did just that as they amused Mzansi with their hilarious antics.
A clip uploaded by TikTok user @golimpi_twins shows the little ones caught red-handed with pens after writing on money. The woman confronted her kids for their naughty behaviour. The twins wrote on a R100 note and a R50 note, scribbling on the money, leaving SA floored.
