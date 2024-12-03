Twins' Telepathy Challenge Ends in Hilarious Failure, Video Leaves SA Amused

A clip of a twins' telepathy challenge left many people on the internet entertained, and it went viral

The footage sparked amusement among netizens, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

Online users reacted as they headed to the comments section, expressing their thoughts, while some laughed it off

The internet buzzed over a video showcasing a twins' telepathy challenge, which left them floored.

A video showcasing the twins' telepathy challenge left many people in laughter. Image: @coolio.cloud

Source: TikTok

Twin telepathy challenge

The clip posted by a TikTok user @coolio.cloud shows the two gents standing with a wall between them.

They were participating in the popular social media trend of the twin telepathy challenge, in which they were asked the same question to see if they responded the same way. The twins failed dismally at the challenge.

@coolio.cloud's footage was well-received among online users. It went on to become an instant hit on TikTok, leaving netizens amused.

SA reacts to twins' telepathy challenge

Many people were entertained as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some shared their thoughts.

Ro Lie N'maguvhuni

"Pov: Telepathy went wrong."

Deedeemagadoodoo added:

"I thought they were gonna win haibo."

Skhosi kay wrote:

"I guess the telepathy leaves as they grow."

LeVuvu shared:

"Their personalities are so different, lol. You can tell by their clothes and their choice of drink; I knew they would fail at this."

Nontuthuzelo commented:

"This is the most honest one I have seen. I love it. I truly believe twins are different. They may be interconnected, but they are their separate identities."

Isai replied:

"I’m starting to think other twins orchestrate these videos."

