Journalist Jacques Pauw has made an enemy out of the Economic Freedom Fighters with his latest book release

Pauw is unfazed by the EFF's attempt to have his book Our Poisoned Land removed from the shelves, saying he has evidence to back him up

South Africans are most amused by the tiff between the EFF and Pauw and are even considering buying the book

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has launched a full-scale attack on journalist Jacques Pauw for his newly-published book Our Poisoned Land.

Journalist Jaques Pauw has no intention of shelving his book about EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu. Images: @Umalumewabantu & @EFFSouthAfrica

Pauw makes damning allegations against EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, in his book, and the party wants it off the shelves.

In the book, Pauw delves into the controversial relationship between Malema and the infamous businessman and tobacco trader Adriano Mazzotti and the money he splashes on the party, reports EWN.

While the EFF's lawyers sent a letter to Pauw demanding him to remove his book from the shelves, Pauw says they are welcome to sue him because he has evidence to support his allegations. Seasoned journalist Eusebius McKaiser backed Pauw and said the EFF's attempt to get the book cancelled is only giving the book free publicity.

Pauw believes that Malema and Shivambu have a case to answer and alleges in his book that the Red Berets leader engaged in wild parties with lots of booze and was even given cash envelopes by Mazzotti.

According to DispatchLIVE, NB Publishers, the company that published Pauw's book issued a statement saying they would not give into the EFF's lawyer's demands to scrap the book.

“NB Publishers stand by our author and the book. The information in the book was properly sourced and lawfully published and demands for removal and apologies have been rejected,” read part of the statement.

Here's what South Africans had to say about Pauw's new book:

@rodcampsbay said:

"I believe Jacques Pauw. His research is detailed and credible. And state capture is there for all to see."

@Dijosti said:

"As a matter of fact, Jacques Pauw refused to retract "The President's Keepers". There is no way that he will retract his latest book about Malema."

@Umalumewabantu said:

"I know that Julius Malema probably has skeletons in his closet, and he's not my favourite guy right now. But to believe Jacques Pauw is a total waste of time."

@PaulDeVantier said:

"Jacques Pauw couldn't have asked for better promotion."

