EFF leader Julius Malema is confident that the City of Johannesburg government will remain intact despite the Democratic Alliance's plans

The DA wants the municipality to be dissolved to allow Joburg residents to vote for a new government

South Africans are not keen on the idea and have slammed the DA for trying to pull council apart

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the City of Johannesburg government will not collapse despite a pending motion of no confidence against the Executive Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and the Democratic Alliance's plans.

EFF leader Julius Malema says the DA's plan to dissolve the City of Johannesburg will fail. Images: Wikus De Wet & Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

DA plans to dissolve City of Joburg council

The City of Joburg is in more trouble now because the DA plans to launch a motion to dissolve the council.

However, Malema says that will not happen.

According to EWN, the DA wants to hold by-elections to elect a new council in the embattled municipality that has been a revolving door for mayors. The opposition party believes that dissolving the municipality is the best way to restore stability to the council and the city.

Malema stated that the City of Joburg has been stable since the EFF and African National Congress joined forces with other political organisations, such as the Patriotic Alliance and Al Jama-ah.

The EFF leader said at an EFF presser that DA leader John Steenhuisen would not dissolve the City of Joburg municipality.

"There's no DA that is going to dissolve Johannesburg. If Steenhuisen's life is dissolved, he must not think that is going to happen in Johannesburg.

"Johannesburg is stable. Johannesburg is a mayor and the MMCs are up to task. A lot of those MMCs are up to task, they are trying their level best with limited resources," said Malema.

Malema slams the media

After defending the stability of the City of Joburg, Malema called out the media for not doing their job.

Malema claimed the media is not covering the work Joburg MMCs are doing, and there seems to be a media blackout. He argued that the former mayor, Mpho Phalatse, was always plastered in the media.

"Our comrades are not being covered because they are living amongst out people," said Malema.

South Africans react to the DA's plans

@LisaCrossley101 said:

"The DA needs to support Action's vote of no confidence and sort out their relationship with PA. If you can't work a multi-party in a city where the ANC has 32% and combined with EFF 42%, how are you planning to pull it off nationally where the ANC will exceed 40%?"

@alyssa_saber said:

"Leave Jhb alone. Stop wasting our time. It's elections next year you can't even sort out Tshwane."

@El123V said:

"What is the point? There is no way the DA votes will increase. The DA will have to work with other parties. And the DA refuses to do so. JHB is bad for the DA"s brand according to the DA."

@mandlabafo said:

"What if the results are similar after dissolution?"

@julianNkruger said:

"You had a chance to bring stability, and you squandered it with your pettiness. Michael Beaumont and Mpho Phalatse told us this."

