Popular musician Papa Penny compared the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party to David from the Bible

Papa Penny also claimed that the government was jealous of former state president Jacob Zuma

South Africans mocked the musician, questioning why anyone would be jealous of the MK Party leader

Gezani Eric Kobane thrilled to be part of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

The popular musician, known as Papa Penny, was among the many attendees at the first anniversary celebrations.

The party celebrated its achievement at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban on Monday, 16 December.

Papa Penny compares MK Party to David

During the gala dinner, Papa Penny spoke to media houses about his pride in being part of the party.

While expressing his happiness, the celebrated musician described it as David from the Bible.

“I am happy because yesterday we were here. We filled up the Moses Mabhida. Today we are celebrating,” he said.

In true Papa Penny fashion, he said they were like David, who beat up Goliath.

Papa Penny claims people are jealous

According to IOL, the Limpopo-based musician said the government was destroying what Jacob Zuma had put into place.

He said that Zuma put up a structure called the Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA), but now it was no longer there because of the government he left, referring to the African National Congress (ANC).

Papa Penny was sworn in as a member of Parliament for the MK Party on 28 August after leaving the ANC.

“Everything that President Zuma was doing, they are destroying. It’s a lot of things that are white elephants today because of jealousy,” he said.

“They think they are jealous for him, but it is not jealous for him, they are killing the society, community, and citizens of South Africa,” he added.

South Africans troll Papa Penny

Social media users disagreed with his comments, with many making fun of his style and his support for Zuma.

Noeline Dlamini said:

“Yeah, we are jealous of Zuma's talent to steal money but still stay in power and have loyal supporters.”

Hlengwa E Manzini added:

“This is the quality of members/leadership MKP attracts to lead this country. Mxm.”

Makasela Makasela Makasela asked:

“Jealous of an 82-year-old who nearly sold the Country 😏😏?”

Mark Hendricks said:

“He looks like one of Zuma’s long-lost children, lol.”

Zolile Nkomonde stated:

“If you weren't benefiting from him, you wouldn't say that.”

Kika Masentle Silva asked:

“Who is jealous of JZ?”

Nicolaas Siebrits questioned:

“How could anybody in their right mind be jealous of JZ?”

Abzar Abbey Seema noted:

“Jealous of what? How can we be jealous of a former ANC president.”

Jacqueline Fitzgerald stated:

“Says the man with a woman's wig on his head😳.”

Tshepo Mojahi added:

“O yena, what does he know about the politics?”

Papa Penny joins Zuma on stage

In a related article, Papa Penny joined Jacob Zuma on stage during the MK Party's manifesto launch on Saturday, 18 May.

Briefly News reported that videos surfaced of the two prominent personalities singing Jacob Zuma's popular Umshini Wami song.

The video went viral as citizens weighed in on the reality TV star's decision to support the former ANC leader.

