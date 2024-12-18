Fikile Mbalula claimed that the Government of Provincial Unity in Gauteng wouldn't last

The ANC's Secretary-General caused controversy with his comments about Panyaza Lesufi

South Africans questioned why the ANC's SG was allowed to make negative comments about members

Fikile Mbalula sparked outrage online after commenting on Panyaza Lesufi's Government of Provincial Unity. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Fikile Mbalula has sparked some controversy online with his latest comments about Panyaza Lesufi.

The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General has got people talking after claiming that the Gauteng Premier was telling people “fairytales”.

Mbalula made the comment at the 6th National Congress of the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU), which took place between 13 and 15 December.

Mbalula says Lesufi’s government will collapse

During his address, Mbalula accused Lesufi of lying about the balance of power in the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU).

The GPU consists of the ANC, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA), and RISE Mzansi. The DA are not part of the government, after they walked out of negotiations with the ANC.

“There’s no balance of power in a minority government. Lesufi is struggling in Gauteng while busy telling you fairytales that he has it under control. He is not coping at all. That thing will fall apart with time,” he said.

The comment earned him groans of disapproval from the audience, with some asking what about the Government of National Unity. Mbaks then defended the GNU.

Social media users blast Mbalula

Mbalula’s comments also raised questions from South Africans on social media, with some asking why the party's SG made negative comments about a provincial structure.

@KauMatlala said:

So, is it okay for him as the SG of the ANC to make negative remarks about the Gauteng GPU, and is it wrong for members/ other leaders to make negative remarks about GNU? I wonder how ANC people are coping with such a person as their SG.”

@SabeloNkomonde1 said:

“Why would an SG of the movement speak so negatively about our Premier? This really annoys me.”

@Sakhile_Azania added:

“The faith he has in the DA is unmatched.”

@leatherised noted:

“Fikile praises and defends the GNU every day but bashes on Panyaza’s minority government.”

@Dee0015_ joked:

“😂😂 so, the plot thickens.”

@Mthuli4 stated:

“Fikile is now exposing himself. Contrary to what he recently said, the guy loves GNU.”

@Modiba_Aubrey_M asked:

“The GPU will collapse, but the GNU will not? The ANC SG is allowed to criticise the GPU, but Panyaza is not?”

