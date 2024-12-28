The African National Congress lost its majority for the first time in 30 years and was forced to form a Government of National Unity

The MK Party, formed by former ANC president Jacob Zuma, was surprisingly declared the official opposition after being formed four months prior to the elections

Briefly News compiled a list of the country's significant stories that shook the nation's political landscape

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist

The GNU, Shivambu joining the MKP and Zuma's ANC expulsion rocked SA. Images: Elias Mbuwane/Gallo Images, Per-Anders Pettersson and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — From a national election that made it difficult for the African National Congress (ANC) to rule until Jesus comes, to one of the EFF's top members defecting to the official opposition, South Africa's political landscape changed in ways that left the country reeling and on the edge of their seats. Briefly, News compiled a list of the nation's top political moments for 2024.

ANC loses majority for the first time

The ANC, which governed the country from 1994 after the first democratic elections to 2019, lost its majority in Parliament after the 2024 general elections. The party performed notably poorer than in the previous elections, in which support for the party dwindled due to corruption, maladministration and political infighting.

Newly-formed MK Party becomes the opposition

One of the biggest surprises came when the MK Party, a party of former ANC president Jacob Zuma, contested the elections and was the third-most-voted party in the country. This made the party the country's official opposition after being in operation for only five months before the elections. The party's early history was marred by court cases against the ANC and its former co-founder, Jabu Kumalo, who was shown the door.

Jacob Zuma expelled from ANC

Shortly after launching the MK Party in December 2023, the ANC suspended Zuma for having two political parties' memberships. He was accused of bringing the party into disrepute by collaborating with the MK Party, and he enlisted former Chief Whip Tony Yengeni to defend him when the party summoned him. Despite putting up a fight, the party expelled him. His attempt to appeal the expulsion failed, as the party upheld its decision.

Government of National Unity formed

After losing its majority, the African National Congress was compelled to form a Government of National Unity with other political parties. It joined forces with its previous opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Freedom Front Plus (FF+), the Inkatha Freedom Party and businessman Gayton McKenzie's Patriotic Alliance. The Economic Freedom Fighters and the MK Party rejected invitations to join a GNU with the DA and the FF+.

Floyd Shivambu leaves the EFF

One political development that left many speechless was when the Economic Freedom Fighters' co-founder and former deputy president Floyd Shivambu jumped ship and joined the MK Party. Party president Julius Malema announced his departure in August, and shortly afterwards, he joined the MK Party. Other EWFF members followed in his footsteps and joined the MK Party.

5 politicians who died in 2024

Brifly News also compiled a list of five politicians whose deaths rocked the country. These included former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni and former Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Pravin Jamnadas Gordhan, a longtime ANC stalwart, died in September after a short battle with an illness. Tito Mboweni died the following month, and one of the DA's founders, James Selfe, passed away before the 2024 general elections.

Source: Briefly News