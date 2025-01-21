Speculation is still rife about Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's future following his resignation from Parliament

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula opened up on the party's reported interest in Dr Ndlozi's services

South Africans have weighed in on the matter on social media, with some comparing it to a football transfer

Fikile Mbalula has weighed in on the ANC's potential interest in Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Darren Stewart

GAUTENG — The African National Conference (ANC) is still interested in securing Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's services.

Dr Ndlozi is currently a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters, but his recent resignation from Parliament has fuelled speculation that he could be looking for a new political home.

Speculation was rife that Dr Ndlozi could join Floyd Shivambu at the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, but the ANC has also thrown their hat in the ring.

Mbalula remains coy on ANC’s approach to Ndlozi

Speaking at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Boksburg on 20 January 2025, Mbalula was quizzed about the party potentially poaching one of the founding members of the EFF.

While the party’s Secretary-General didn’t confirm or deny any talks, he noted that it’s understandable for any party to talk to the former parliamentarian.

“There’s nothing wrong with the ANC or anyone talking to Mbuyiseni. I don’t know if he has left the EFF, but he has left parliament. If he leaves his party, why not talk to him to join the ANC?” said Mbalula.

A few parties are talking to Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as speculation remains rife about his future. Image: Luba Lesolle

When asked if the party was speaking to the popular politician, he replied that it was possible. He did, however, acknowledge that Dr Ndlozi was a good politician, adding that if he wanted to remain in politics and pursue the agenda of transformation, the ANC was open to that.

“He can come,” Mbalula stated.

SA weighs in on Mbalula’s comments

Social media has been divided by the thought of Dr Ndlozi going to the ANC, with some suggesting that he would not be able to save the party.

Nwana Wa Vho-meleke said:

“Not even Ndlozi can rescue this sinking ship. It’s done🤣.”

Viva Duma stated:

“Indeed, Ndlozi must go to the ANC to remain relevant in mainstream politics.”

Joseph Radithobane Ćeoće added:

“Bringing Ndlozi back will be a good move for the ANC. Politics is like chess.”

Aubrey Vukeya said:

“Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is not on the same IQ level with corrupt ANC comrades.”

Others who weighed in compared the situation to football.

LE Masemola joked:

“They will sign him as their striker 🤣 R20 million fee.”

@NicklasGamers added:

“Transfer window is still open 🤣.”

@BenniGeeGas said:

“You are talking to his agent. They agreed on personal terms and finalising the signing-on fee. Oops, ke free agent after being ejected🙄🤣😂.”

@Mushavhiii said:

“Sounds like a midfielder being sold to another club, lol.”

@Trialzzz1 added:

“Transfer window is closing.”

Dr Ndlozi resigns as EFF Parliament member

Briefly News previously reported that the EFF's Dr Ndlozi had resigned on 9 January 2025 as a member of Parliament.

His move came after months of rampant speculation about his future as a member of the Red Berets.

Ndlozi, a founding member of the party, was one of two members to voluntarily resign as Parliamentarians.

