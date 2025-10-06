The African National Congress's battle with Ezulweni Investments continues as the sheriff seized office furniture and equipment from Luthuli House

The sheriff went to Luthuli House, the party's national headquarters in Johannesburg, on 2 October, as the party's accounts were also frozen

The ANC owes Ezulweni Investments over R80 million from 2019, and South Africans slammed the party for non-payment

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress's (ANC) financial troubles continue as the sheriff of the High Court seized furniture, appliances, and office equipment from the ANC's headquarters, Luthi House, in Johannesburg.

According to City Press, the sheriff seized items worth over R140 000. This includes office furniture, kitchen appliances, and computer equipment on 2 October 2025. ANC reportedly owes Ezulweni Investments R85.5 million for the banners the party used during its 2019 election campaign.

What did the sheriff take?

The sheriff took 100 desks, 200 chairs, 50 filing cabinets, nine sofas, 20 computers, nine fridges, various coffee tables, and nine microwave ovens. If the debt is not settled, the items will be sold. The sheriff also froze the party's bank accounts, meaning that the funds cannot be accessed until the debt is recovered.

How much does ANC owe Ezulweni?

The party also reportedly contracted Ezwulweni to provide goods and services for the 2024 general election. The ANC lost its majority during the 2024 general elections. Ezulweni's legal representative, Shafique Sarlie, told City Press that the R85 million debt was set off as part of the new R190 million contract. However, the ANC has only paid R68 million of the debt, and the remainder is outstanding.

In 2023, the ANC reached an out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni after the sheriff attached goods worth R100 million from Luthuli House. The court ruled in Ezulweni's favour after the ANC did not pay its debt to the company.

South Africans weigh in

South Africans on X slammed the ANC.

Cassiday Rangata-Jacobs asked:

"So 85 comrades can't help their organization with R1 million each? They have 4500 councillors. What do they do with the 120 percent these guys pay?"

Just MUSA said:

"I don't get it. These people steal billions but refuse to pay rent."

Natasha Huckfield said:

"The jokes keep writing themselves."

uMbhali joked:

"Cat Matlala can settle that debt with the R336 million tender they gave him."

Keep Going said:

"If you ever need proof that power without accountability eats itself, this is it. They'll blow more than R140K on bottles before fixing a single bill."

