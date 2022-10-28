The Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD Grant) is for South African Citizens, Refugees, Asylum Seekers and Special Permit Holders who are between the ages of 18 and 60 years old, have insufficient means, do not receive social grants on their behalf or contribute to or are not eligible for UIF payments, and do not have any other financial support.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

SRD Reconsideration status check and registration in South Africa 2022

Source: Original

SRD Grants are administered under section 32 of the Social Assistance Act, 2004 (Act No. 13 of 2004) with the concurrence of the Minister of Finance. But for you to benefit from the SRD Grant, there are a few things to note if you're an SRD grant applicant or applying for SASSA reconsideration.

How to correctly apply for the Sassa SRD Grant?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Before considering the Sassa reconsideration status check, consider if you've applied for the Sassa grant correctly. So, let's go through the basics below.

To enable Sassa to consider applications, applicants or their proxy must confirm or provide the following information.

Signing the Declaration and Consent Documents confirming they have read and agreed to the terms and conditions

Personal Details

Phone number (cell phone)

Information on employment and lifestyle sustainability

Details of your bank account

How does the official Sassa grant work?

The SRD Grant application process information is available for everyone who wants to apply and those who want to see their Sassa status check reconsideration.

All active SRD R350 grant applications or reapplications made since April 2022 will automatically be considered for each month until March 2023. Existing applicants can update their responses through the screening questionnaire should their circumstances change or correct errors.

If you've successfully applied for the Sassa R350 grant and need to check your Sassa reconsideration status, keep reading on. But first, let's answer an important question— "How do I check my Sassa reconsideration status?"

The new link effective April 2022 appeals are https://srd.dsd.gov.za/appeals.

Enter your ID number and the phone number used to apply.

Click on the "send pin" button.

A message will be sent to your phone number containing an OTP code, and enter the pin into the space provided.

When the reconsideration page is loaded fully, choose the month you want to check its status.

If approved, it will be shown either with pay dates or without pay dates.

If the Sassa reconsideration is still pending, you may have to wait for some time.

Applicants should refrain from using checking of applications status for their Sassa reconsideration status check.

How long does SRD reconsideration take to approve?

Regarding how long you have to wait before receiving feedback regarding your Sassa reconsideration status application's outcome, Sassa has stated that the Independent Tribunal will inform you of your appeal's outcome electronically within 60 - 90 days from the lodging of the appeal.

Why is my Sassa reconsideration status still pending?

Many R350 SRD grant applicants may have received a "pending" status and may be unsure of what this means concerning the progress of their application. Here's what the "pending" status means.

Sassa said a pending application status means their application has yet to be approved, or the agency is still in the process of scanning the applicant's details so they can verify them.

Sassa recommends that applicants keep an eye on their SRD grant status for any updates. Once the application undergoes the verification process, the agency validates the applicant's name, surname and ID number with the Department of Home Affairs.

Their ID numbers are matched against various databases such as Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), South African Revenue Services (SARS), and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to ensure that applicants are not recipients of other grants or sources of income.

Even though Sassa continues to process payments of the current cycle of the R350 grants, many applicants still have a pending application status. According to Sassa, these applicants are experiencing this delay because the agency has been trying to keep up with the influx of current applications.

How long does the R350 reconsideration take?

Sassa is working on paying off the SRD grant to qualifying applicants for the current month. But, the agency has also introduced a new appeals process through which applicants can ensure that they have access to the grant.

The new R350 grant appeals are administered by the Independent Tribunal for Social Assistance (ITSAA) and are intended exclusively for SRD grant beneficiaries.

Sassa has strongly advised applicants to appeal their application for every month on which it was rejected.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News