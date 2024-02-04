FlySafair has made an interesting move by introducing an unexpected flight route to the Limpopo province

The airline announced that people who are looking to go on Safari can do so easily from Cape Town

South Africans are amazed by the interesting route that FlySafair has established to help tourism

JOHANNESBURG - FlySafair is making efforts to boost tourism. The airline has struck a deal with South Africa's biggest national park.

FlySafair announced the Cape Town to Kruger National Park route to help tourism. Image: David Silverman / Wikus De Wet

Online users were amazed by the latest announcement of FlySafair's new route. Online users discussed the airline's latest.

FlySafair begins flights between Cape Town and Kruger

According to eNCA, FlySafair announced that people can travel between Kruger National Park and Cape Town. The decision isn't an effort to increase tourism for traffic to the National Park

When will flights between Cape Town and Kruger be available?

FlySafair announced that there will be flights two times per week starting in April 2024. The route was created to make it as easy as possible to travel between Cape Town and Kruger National Park.

South Africans react to new route

Online users were pleased by the flight update. Netizens commented with their own thoughts about what routes they need to add

Wingly Rhulani Springa commented:

"Polokwane route please FlySafair."

Xolela Simo November added:

"They need to also have a route CPT and JHB to George and also to Umtata."

Others argued about the name Kruger National Park:

King Mghabayi wrote:

"Relax, just relax. Bringing politics in everything won't do any justice. Kruger himself is well known and his the reason behind this attraction."

Jimmy Jaijay HB'James argued: ·

"Paul Kruger was not a noble leader was he? Someone bring me up to speed why his name is still used in national parks? Can I propose a name change please. Are there no noble prominent Mpumalanga leaders we can swap Krugers name with?"

