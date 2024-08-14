South Africans were in disbelief after products sold by Temu and Shein were found to have unacceptably high levels of toxins in them

144 products were tested, and high levels of phthalates were found in the products, prompting action from international authorities

South Africans refused to believe the claims, and many asserted that there was a campaign against the rapidly rising e-commerce platforms

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, service delivery protests and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Some Shein and Temu products were found to have high toxin levels. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Authorities tested products sold on Temu and Shein for women and found unacceptably high levels of phthalates. South Africans smelled a rat.

Toxins in Temu and Shein products

According to an AFP article The South African shared, officials from Seoul, South Korea, have been conducting weekly inspections of products sold on e-commerce platforms like Temu and Shein. The findings compelled the authorities to call for some products to be pulled from the platforms.

Shein shoes were found to have high phthalate levels. Phthalate-based plasticisers are believed to affect reproduction and can cause premature birth and fertility problems. Formaldehyde was also detected in caps, and some sandals from Temu were found to contain higher levels of lead.

South Africans dismiss claims

Netizens on Facebook cried foul; some were certain the claims were a campaign against the platforms.

Vhulenda Nesamvuni said:

"We love Temu and Shein regardless. These big shops are trying so hard to dismiss Temu."

Mohale Tbose said:

"Smear campaign against Temu and Shein."

Drew Wicher said:

"And now that the gutterment can't get their taxes and levies from these international purchases, they begin the conspiracy theories."

Nkazimulo Anthonio Nhlanhla said:

"Industrial sabotage is rife in the west."

Sabisa Citi said:

"Bash, we see you."

Temu in trouble for selling illegal electronic devices

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Temu faced criticism after some of the electronic products brought from it were illegal.

The products lacked approval stamps from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa and a letter of authority from the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS).

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News