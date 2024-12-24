The Hawks' Serious Crime Investigation Unit from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal seized counterfeit goods worth millions

The cops stopped five containers at Durban's container depot, and after inspecting them, they found counterfeit goods

No arrests have been made, and the counterfeit goods included Adidas, Nike, Polo and other clothing items

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — The Hawks confiscated counterfeit goods worth R212 million at the Durban Harbour on 19 December 2024. They seized counterfeit clothing brands, including Nike, Adidas, Polo and Vans.

Police seize counterfeit goods

According to the South African Police Service, the border police stopped five containers en route to Johannesburg via Durban from China. The police searched them and then took samples of some of the brands. The samples were sent to the brand attorneys, who confirmed that the goods were counterfeit. No arrests have been made, and the goods were worth R212,765,959.

Counterfeit goods seized in 2024

The South African Police Service seized R95 million in counterfeit goods in under three weeks in September

A shipment of counterfeit canned pilchards was seized in November at the south of Johannesburg

The police also seized R8.6 million worth of goods in November in Langlaagte and Honeydew

South Africans react

South Africans commenting on Facebook applauded the police. One slammed the police for not arresting anyone.

Lesley Khule said:

"I fail to understand when they say no arrests have been made because they stopped the containers. The containers can't drive themselves."

Musa Mthiombeni said:

"No rest for criminals. SAPS is a team that doesn't sleep. Big up."

Louwa Klopper said:

"Well done. You guys make us a better nation."

Danuel Ozuna Bandah said:

"Slowly, slowly, the gap between the poor and the rich is becoming bigger and bigger."

Marleen van Eeden said:

"Good work."

Counterfeit goods seized at Lebombo border

In a related article, Briefly News wrote about arrests the police made at the Lebombo Border in June. Counterfeit goods worth more than R1.3 million were seized.

They seized sneakers, cosmetics, and clothes in separate incidents. Two suspects were arrested during the busts.

