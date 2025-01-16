A retired bishop has taken the Apostolic Faith Mission of South Africa to the CCMA over outstanding payments

Bishop Samuel Molefe alleges the church owes him severance pay, unpaid salaries and leave compensation

South Africans are divided by the matter, but some joked that the bishop was working for God, not the church

NORTH WEST - A salary dispute between a retired bishop and the church he served has divided South Africans on social media.

Bishop Samuel Molefe has taken his former employer to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA), alleging that they owe him severance pay, unpaid salaries, leave compensation and a 13th cheque.

Bishop Molefe was based at the Lehurutshe branch of the Apostolic Faith Mission of South Africa (AFM) between 1987 and 2017 when he turned 65, but his contract was extended until June 2023, when he handed over leadership to Apostle Lesego Molokoane.

Church claims Molefe never raised the issue

The CCMA will hear the matter on Friday, 17 January 2025, in Mahikeng, despite the church's previous attempt to challenge the CCMA’s jurisdiction in the matter.

A member of the church who spoke to Times LIVE also stated that Bishop Molefe never discussed outstanding payments while he was employed.

The member also claimed that he didn’t raise it either during the official handover of his duties and only brought it up after he was no longer employed at the church.

Private resolution efforts between the two parties failed, and Bishop Molefe approached the CCMA to handle the matter.

Bishop Molefe is by no means the first religious figure to make headlines, as South Africa's men of God are no strangers to headlines. On 15 May 2020, Briefly News listed 10 occasions when pastors did crazy things in the country.

Undoubtedly, one of the most popular pastors, who is also facing legal issues, is Pastor Mboro. Paseka Franz Motsoeneng will appear in court on 24 January 2025 in his ongoing case, where he faces a host of charges, including kidnapping and assault.

South Africans divided over matter

Social media users are split over the matter, with some believing that the bishop is entitled to something, while others argued that he worked to serve God, not for money.

Those who supported the bishop

Muiva Thambu-Junior Ṋangammbi stated:

“Pay the pastor. Don't forget his pension money, too. And his two pot.”

William Mugal added:

“The pastor is right. There was an employment contract, which should be honoured just like in any workplace.”

Tello Sibeko stated:

“I personally think he's right. As a pastor, you are an employee like everyone else, so you must be treated like everyone else.”

Maxwell Kalati joked:

“Even the Bible agrees with the pastor. It says give Caesar what belongs to Caesar, finish and klaar.

Amos Sekhaulelo said:

“Pastors are human beings. They deserve similar rights like everyone.”

Those who supported the church

Walter Mvuka stated:

“He must ask God to pay him.”

Moraswi Mokebe said:

“I thought pastors serve God, not working for pay.”

Namane Ya Tholo added:

“He's crazy. Pastors must not be associated with any money. He works for God, and he will be blessed with age.”

Richard Mohambiri Chetty joked:

“Yoh. So, pastors don’t forgive mistakes and sins now. I thought they must turn the other cheek😂.”

Augustine Lesenyeho asked:

“Is he not working for God?”

Pastor jailed for stealing money from congregants

In a related article, a pastor has been jailed for fleecing his church members of their hard-earned money.

Briefly News reported that Bishop Lamor Whitehead was sentenced to nine years in prison on 16 July 2024.

He was found guilty of wire fraud, attempted wire fraud, and attempted extortion.

