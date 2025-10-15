Africa Check investigated a Facebook post claiming to show Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa falling from a Paris hotel

The viral post claimed to have a video of the South African Ambassador to France falling from the 22 nd floor

The former Minister of Police was found dead on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, a day after his wife reported him missing

Africa Check has confirmed that a post claiming to show Nathi Mthethwa falling from a Paris hotel is indeed fake. Image: Darren Stewart

A Facebook post claiming to contain a video of Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa falling from the 22nd floor of a Paris hotel has been confirmed to be fake.

The post, shared across several Facebook pages, has since gone viral, racking up hundreds of thousands of views. The post was shared a few days after the death of the South African Ambassador to France.

Mthethwa was found dead on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, a day after he was reported missing. His body was found in the inner courtyard of the Hyatt Regency Etoile Hotel.

Authorities suspect that he fell from a window of his room on the 22nd floor.

Viral video debunked by Africa Check

With the video racking up so many views, Africa Check, a renowned fact-checking site, investigated the claims.

The post claimed to provide “original footage” of Mthethwa’s fall, and featured a photo of the former South African Minister of Police, and a screenshot of someone seemingly falling from a building. It also included a link to the supposed video.

Africa Check found that the screenshots were not connected to Mthethwa’s death, and the link did not lead to a video. A reverse image search of the video thumbnail reveals that it was from a story in Qinyang in China’s Henan province.

In that story, a 19-year-old student fell to his death from the roof of a high-rise building. He fell after a part of the structure beneath him collapsed, according to the media reports.

The post claimed to contain a video of Nathi Mthetwa's final moments. Image: Echoes Of The Veld

The fact-checking site also advised readers to check whether images and videos come from credible, verified sources before they share them.

With mystery still surrounding Mthethwa’s death, many clamour to click on any article which could shed more light on what happened. Mthethwa was laid to rest in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, 12 October 2025, but investigations into his actual cause of death continue in France and South Africa.

