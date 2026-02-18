Tiffany Meek made a brief appearance before the High Court in Johannesburg, sitting at the Palm Ridge Court in Ekurhuleni

The 31-year-old Meek faces charges related to the murder of 11-year-old son, Jayden-Lee, who was declared deceased on 14 May 2025

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Meek's apperance, with many commenting on her new slimmer look

Tiffany Meek made a brief appearance in court. Image: @LopangAlamu

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - Tiffany Meek will remain behind bars until her next court appearance on 10 March 2026.

The 31-year-old Meek made a brief appearance before in the High Court in Johannesburg, sitting at the Palm Ridge Court in Ekurhuleni, where her matter was postponed.

Meek is appearing in court in connection with the death of her 11-year-old son, Jayden-Lee. Meek is facing five charges, including murder, neglect, and defeating the ends of justice.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Why was Meek's case postponed?

Meek made a brief appearance in court on 18 February 2026, which lasted less than 15 minutes.

The State requested a postponement to allow them to consider more details and evidence. The postponement was granted to allow the State to submit further particulars and review a copy of a disclosure.

Meek will now appear before the court again on 10 March 2026, ten months after Jayden-Lee was murdered. Jayden-Lee’s body was found on 14 May 2025, a day after he was reported missing.

The 11-year-old was last seen alive on 13 May 2025 when he was dropped off after school at the Swazi apartment complex in Fleurhof, Johannesburg. His half-naked body was discovered the following day on a staircase near the apartment where he lived. He was declared dead on arrival when rushed to a nearby hospital.

Tiffany Meek made an appearance in court in connection with the death of her son, Jayden-Lee. Image: @LopangAlamu

Source: Twitter

What you need to know about Jayden-Lee Meek’s murder

A close relative was arrested on 11 July in connection with the murder of Jayden-Lee.

Tiffany made her first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court and was charged with the murder of her son.

In an interview after his death, Tiffany demanded justice for her son and sent a warning to whoever was responsible for the murder.

Tiffany’s mother, Debbie Dunn, maintained that her daughter was not guilty of killing Jayden-Lee.

Angry community members demanded that Tiffany be given bail so they could deal with her.

South Africans react to Meek’s latest appearance

Social media users weighed in on Meek’s latest appearance, with many noting that she looked different, as she had lost weight since her last appearance.

Holy Saint asked:

“Did she lose weight, or is this some old picture of her?”

Bianca Kruger questioned:

“Is this the same person?”

Jocelynn Jacobs stated:

“The old girl has lost weight. Why all the postponements? I hope the State doesn't mess this case up. The child needs justice.”

William Mochaisa noted:

“She lost too much weight now. Jail is medication to make somebody slim.”

Maggie Kanyenda agreed:

“She has lost weight this one.”

Meek maintains that the real killer is out there

Briefly News reported that Meek was denied bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court by Magistrate Anneline Africa in July 2025.

Her lawyer, Noven Naidoo, spoke to the media outside the court about his client's plans after her bail application failed.

Naidoo said Meek wanted to leave no stone unturned in her quest for justice, as she claimed that the real killer was still loose.

Source: Briefly News