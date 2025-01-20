Driver Henk Lategan and co-driver Brett Cummings claimed second place at the 2025 Dakar Rally after finishing behind Saudi Arabian driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi

The duo finished less than four minutes behind the Saudi driver in their Toyota Hilux at the gruelling annual event that covers 7891 kilometres over two weeks

Local petrolheads praised the duo on social media, saying they were proud of the racers, while others felt they should have won the title

Mzansi rally drivers Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings raised the South African flag high after finishing second at the 2025 Dakar Rally.

The gruelling annual race covers 7891 kilometres over two weeks, and the South African duo excelled at the event after finishing less than four minutes behind winner Yazeed Al-Rajhi.

Team Toyota drivers Brett Cummings and Henk Lategan claimed a historic silver at the 2025 Dakar Rally. Image: Qian Jun/MB Media and Valery Hache/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Lategan and Cummings' silver medal proved South Africa could reach new heights in different sporting codes after Dricus du Plessis continued to impress in the UFC octagon.

Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings thrill local racing fans

Team Toyota celebrated the team's success on Twitter(X):

During the 12-stage race hosted in Saudi Arabia, the duo pulled off impressive performances for the Imt Evo Toyota Gazoo Racing Team while driving a supercharged Toyota Hilux.

Lategan and Cummings won two stages at the event and finished behind local driver Al-Rajhi by three minutes and 57 seconds.

After the final stages, South Africa had two teams in the top 10 after Brian Baragwanath and Leonard Cremer finished tenth in a Century CR7.

Lategan and Cummings' second place finished was confirmed in the tweet below:

South African petrolheads has new heroes

While Lategan and Cummings excelled in the Dakar, South Africa's sport minister, Gayton McKenzie, hopes to bring Formula One to South African shores.

Cape Town is South Africa's preferred destination for the high-octane race, but it faces competition after Rwanda also showed an interest in hosting the event.

South African duo Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings powered a Toyota Hilux to second place at the 2025 Dakar Rally. Image: Valery Hache/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

South African fans are proud of Team Toyota

Local petrolheads reacted on social media to show pride in the duo, while some felt that Team Toyota should have won the event.

Angela Willis was impressed:

"Congrats, Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa, Henk and Brett, on your amazing achievement."

Life Coaching Through Scripture was proud:

"We salute our gladiators. Bringing glory to our country."

Johan Snr Oelofse congratulated the pair:

"Awesome!! Congratulations to Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings!!"

Frederick Hirschfeld is a fan:

"Well done, team."

John Perez admires the duo:

"Proudly South African."

Katherine Heath loved it:

"We're very proud of you guys."

James Knox said SA should have won:

"Robbed by 20 minutes."

Raymond Malan was a bit upset:

"Robbed. Congrats, team!!"

Riaan Steenkamp backs the team:

“Ysters, well done.”

Hester Meyer has pride:

"So, so proud."

Gayton McKenzie and Siya Kolisi make a young fan's dream come true

As reported by Briefly News, national sports minister Gayton McKenzie and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi made a young fan's dream come true with a quick video call.

McKenzie met the young rugby fan and made a quick call to Kolisi who wished the young boy well, putting a massive smile on the faces of the fan and South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News