Did Snoop Dogg play football? Everything you should know

Snoop Dogg is an American rap artist, singer, songwriter, record producer, media personality, and actor. While his main source of popularity is music, dating back to 1992 with his guest appearance on Dr Dre's breakthrough solo record, "Deep Cover," the actor has also been involved in several gridiron-related events, leaving fans wondering: Did Snoop Dogg play football?

Gridiron has had a huge impact on Snoop's hobbies and relationships. This article delves into Snoop's football career, including his aims, coaching attempts, and influence on the youth.

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., also known as Snoop Dogg, attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School and played there. He and former University of Washington footballer Danianke Smith were colleagues on the Jackrabbits football team. According to Sports Illustrated, Smith states:

"That's my little brother. He was in the class of '89. I was in the class of '88. We played [Poly] football together. We played youth football together."

The rapper gave up the sport after high school to pursue a career in music. However, he has always had a strong attachment to the sport. According to the Los Angeles Times, he revealed this desire during an episode of ESPN's "Snoop & Son: A Dad's Dream," saying:

"I always dreamed of catching passes at 'SC, winning national championships and bringing it back to Southern California, where we are from."

The rapper's passion led him to become a coach in various youth leagues. His aim was to impart valuable life lessons to young players.

In 2005, the multi-platinum, Grammy-winning rapper launched the Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL), which began as an after-school program for Los Angeles children. According to A7FL, more than 1,300 children took part in its initial season.

The league has expanded into a national non-profit organisation. Its website shows that over 60,000 youngsters have participated in the program. The SYFL allows youngsters to develop collaboration, discipline, and sportsmanship.

The music legend emphasises the necessity of teaching principles to the young players engaged. According to ESPN, he once stated:

"As hard as I am on them, as much as I yell at them, I always bring sensibility. I always bring class."

NFL players who played for Snoop Dogg

Over the years, the league has produced several great NFL players. They include C.J. Stroud, John Ross, De'Anthony Thomas, Ronnie Hillman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Iman Marshall.

This achievement demonstrates Snoop Dogg's influence in developing talent, as many athletes credit their experience in the SYFL for their growth. According to AP News, the rapper's real-life experience coaching youth football inspired his film "The Underdoggs."

His son, Cordell Broadus, played collegiate football and committed to Arizona before eventually transferring to UCLA. Cordell later confessed that he had played football to impress his father, writing on Instagram:

"I played football for my father because I thought that was the only way he would love me & be a part of my life."

Cordell stressed that it took him years to learn that his father loved him for who he was, not only for his gridiron skills. Jim Mora, the then-UCLA head coach, wished him the best of luck in his other endeavour.

Snoop Dogg and the NFL

While the rapper did not play in the NFL, his prominence has allowed him to interact with NFL players, attend sports-related events, and support numerous teams, including his favourite, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2020, Snoop Dogg indicated an interest in playing in the A7FL, a full-contact league with no pads or helmets. He wrote on Instagram: "I. Want In. D.M. Me." His enthusiasm for the A7FL demonstrates his continuous commitment to football, even if he does not play competitively.

While Snoop Dogg did not play football professionally, his passion for the game is clear in his efforts to youth. He has successfully established a platform for nurturing young talent and instilling important principles in sports.

