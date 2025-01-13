Turkish coach Muhsin Ertugral has enjoyed a good start at Cape Town City and could land him a new role as the permanent head coach at the club

Ertugral was hired as the club’s technical director in January 2025 and is currently serving as the interim coach following the departure of Eric Tinkler

Briefly News has examined Ertugral’s impact at the club after he led them to consecutive 1-0 victories over Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Cape Town City may have already found their next permanent coach after Muhsin Ertugral led the side to consecutive victories over Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Ertugral is serving as the interim coach for the City side, which is currently seventh on the PSL log after being hired as the new technical director in January 2025.

Turkish coach Muhsin Ertugral could land the job as the new permanent head coach of Cape Town City. Image: CapeTownCityFC.

Source: Twitter

While Ertrugral enjoyed two victories in his first matches, the Turkish coach suffered his first defeat on Saturday, 11 January 2025, when City lost 1-0 to Marumo Gallants.

Muhsin Ertugral could land a new job in the PSL

City confirmed their defeat on Twitter (X):

Despite suffering defeat to Gallants, Ertugral has brought stability to the City squad and has improved defensively under the Turkish national who has experience coaching in Europe.

Attacker Darwin Gonzalez scored both goals during the victories over the Soweto giants as Ertugral implemented perfect game plans to beat his former sides.

During the January transfer window, City could add new talent to their squad while the side is blessed with talented youngsters such as Jaedin Rhodes and Gabriel Amato.

Ertugral could be the best coach to bring out the best of the talented youngsters after playing a role in helping Turkish youngster Arda Guler make an impact on world football.

Ertugral has made an impact at City

Watch City experience good vibes in the video below:

City suffered five defeats under former coach Tinkler this season before Ertugral arrived as the new technical director and beat Chiefs and Pirates in his first two matches.

Ertugral has experience in the PSL after taking charge of Chiefs, Pirates, Ajax Cape Town, Maritzburg United and Lamontville Golden Arrows, making him an ideal candidate for City.

City would be wise to hire the 65-year-old as their new coach as the side looks to enter a new era that could lead to silverware and more impressive victories over sides such as Pirates.

In their history, City has only won two titles after lifting the knockout cup in 2016 and the MTN8 prize in 2018, while they enjoyed several top-eight finishes in the PSL.

Coach Mushin Ertugral earned two victories as Cape Town City's interim coach through goals from Darwin Gonzalez. Image: CapeTownCityFC.

Source: Twitter

Eric Tinkler joins the list of unemployed PSL coaches

As Briefly News reported, Cape Town City placed Eric Tinkler on the unemployment list after parting ways with the former Bafana Bafana star at the end of December 2024.

Tinller joined the list of coaches who lost their jobs in the PSL in the 2024/2025 season, including Sead Ramovic, Clinton Larsen, Brandon Truter and Manqoba Mngqithi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News