Nasreddine Nabi Sends Message to Kaizer Chiefs Fans After Losing to Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has sent a message to Amakhosi fans after his team lost the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby.
Nabis sends a message to Kaizer Chiefs fans
Nabi understood how big the derby was, and he took to his Instagram page to pass his message across to the club's fans.
“Amakhosi faithful, your passion fuels us. A tough one yesterday, the result stings, but we see the progress, the strides we’re making. The journey is long, but we’re on the right path. Thank you for your unwavering belief, and thanks to management for their continued support. We will rise again,” he wrote on his Instagram.
Source: Briefly News
