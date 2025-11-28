Bafana Bafana will compete in AFCON 2025 in Morocco, drawn in a challenging Group B alongside Egypt, Angola, and Zimbabwe

CAF has introduced major changes for this edition, including expanded squad sizes, early arrival allowances

AFCON 2025 will be hosted across six Moroccan cities, with comprehensive regulations covering logistics

Bafana Bafana will compete in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to be hosted by Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

The South African side has been drawn in Group B alongside neighbours Zimbabwe, Angola, and Egypt. Following a third-place finish in the previous edition, which was won by the Ivory Coast, Bafana Bafana will aim to improve on their last performance.

Bafana Bafana will play their first group match against Angola on 22 December, face Egypt on 26 December, and close the group stage against Zimbabwe, with whom they previously drew 0-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) building is seen in Cairo, Egypt, on June 06, 2019. Image: Stringer

Source: Getty Images

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Morocco’s local organising committee have introduced a series of new regulations designed to enhance team preparations and uphold the integrity of the tournament. During a Zoom meeting on 26 November 2025 with representatives from the 24 participating nations, CAF confirmed measures to streamline operations and ensure squads are fully prepared for the challenges ahead.

CAF introduces new squad and operational rules

A key change allows each nation to register up to 28 players, instead of the traditional 23, selected from an initial pool of 55. While CAF will cover travel, accommodation, and other tournament-related arrangements for 23 players, federations will be responsible for the cost of any additional players.

Teams may also bring up to 17 staff members, including technical, administrative, and medical personnel, to provide adequate support throughout the competition. Squads are permitted to arrive in Morocco up to five days before the opening ceremony, allowing players to settle in, acclimatise, and complete preparations ahead of the tournament’s start.

In line with FIFA regulations, clubs must release players by 8 December, providing national teams with sufficient time to integrate their squads. CAF has emphasised discipline by stipulating that any team failing to submit its final squad within seven days of the opening match will have its squad automatically reduced to 21 players.

Hugo Broos reacts during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between South Africa and Nigeria at Toyota Stadium on September 09, 2025, in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Image: Charlé Lombard

Source: Getty Images

What else did the meeting cover?

The meeting also addressed key operational aspects such as visa arrangements for officials, training camp logistics, team hotels, and media and marketing protocols. Further discussions covered anti-doping regulations, medical provisions, referee coordination, and commercial activities, ensuring the tournament is thoroughly organised.

With matches scheduled across six vibrant Moroccan cities, AFCON 2025 is set to be a celebration of African football at its finest. As nations prepare to compete for the coveted trophy, CAF’s new rules will play a critical role in ensuring a smooth, fair, and well-managed tournament.

