South African forward Simon van Duivenbooden has signed a one-year contract with Finnish side Vaasan Palloseura following his departure from Cape Town City.

Van Duivenbooden had joined the Citizens from Dutch club Vitesse in August 2025 but found opportunities limited in Cape Town, ending his stint without scoring or assisting.

The 23-year-old’s arrival at the Veikkausliiga club was officially confirmed on Friday afternoon.

“Welcome to Raita, Simon! 🤩🖤🤍

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Our new 23-year-old Dutch striker brings valuable experience from both the Netherlands’ top flight and its second division 🔥”

Sports Director Tommi Pikkarainen added:

“He’s a physically imposing forward with a solid development background. His technical, tactical, and physical skills all indicate he’s well-prepared to find the back of the net.”

Source: Briefly News