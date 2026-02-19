Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that he would welcome the possibility of coaching the South African national team amid being linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

The South African coach is also not rulling out a possibility of returning to the Premier Soccer League after leaving Sundowns in 2020 for Al Ahly.

He was linked with taking over from Nasreddine Nabi after the Tunisian tactician was sacked by Kaizer Chiefs earlier this season, but the Glamour Boys opted to appiont their former assistants as co-coaches.

Mosimane shows interest in Bafana Bafana job

Mosimane first took charge of Bafana Bafana after the 2010 FIFA World Cup, stepping up from assistant to head coach following his role under Carlos Alberto Parreira during the tournament. Although his spell ended when South Africa failed to qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, the period provided him with invaluable insight into the demands of managing the national side.

The 61-year-old ventured into club football and was successful during his eight-year tenure at Sundowns. He won the league title five times and lifted the CAF Champions League trophy, among other honours.

Speaking to Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh on the SMWX podcast on Wednesday, 18 February 2026, the former Al Ahli mentor admitted there are still personal milestones he hopes to accomplish both domestically and on the continental stage.

On the prospect of reclaiming the Bafana job, he was unequivocal about his interest.

“The AFCON medal is the one missing piece for me,” he explained. “I want to finish that chapter. Winning Afcon with Bafana Bafana is a dream.”

He emphasised that he is not lobbying for the position, stressing that the decision rests with SAFA. However, he made it clear he would accept the opportunity immediately if offered, believing the current generation of players is capable of delivering Africa Cup of Nations success.

Mosimane shares why Bafana can win AFCON

Mosimane also highlighted the importance of strong domestic competition, pointing to the roles of Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Chiefs in continental tournaments as crucial to raising standards and preparing players for international challenges. In his view, South Africa possesses the depth and quality required to compete for Afcon honours and should not hide behind excuses.

With Hugo Broos expected to step down after the next World Cup, the Bafana Bafana post is likely to become vacant soon — a scenario that could align perfectly with Mosimane’s ambitions.

Whether steering the national team towards Afcon glory or reshaping the domestic game once more, he appears ready for another defining chapter in South African football.

