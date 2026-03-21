Liverpool defender Carter Pinnington has made a surprising revelation in his latest interview as he confirmed he's eligible to represent the South African national team internationally despite currently playing for England.

The young talent has already donned the England jersey at U15, U16, and U18 levels, steadily progressing through Liverpool’s youth system.

Although a senior debut is likely in the coming years, Pinnington recently shared a fun personal fact during an interview: he could play for South Africa.

Who is Carter Pinnington?

Pinnington has quickly established himself as one of Liverpool Academy’s standout defensive prospects, known for a composure on the ball that exceeds his years.

Mainly a centre-back, he is praised for his “ball-playing” skills, which have occasionally seen him operate as a defensive midfielder. He has shown qualities that truly make Virgil van Dijk his football idol.

In May 2024, he signed his first professional contract and has since become a key figure in Liverpool’s youth league campaigns.

The 2025–26 season has been a pivotal one in his growth as a professional. He was called up by Arne Slot to the senior squad in October 2025, named among the substitutes for a League Cup fixture against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

While continuing to develop his football skills with the U21s, his involvement in first-team training sessions indicates that a breakthrough into senior football is on the horizon.

Pinnington’s South African connection

Though Pinnington is widely expected to represent England internationally, his ties to South Africa run through his father, Steuart Pennington. A respected author and speaker, Steuart founded “South Africa: The Good News,” a platform highlighting positive developments and progress across the nation.

Thanks to FIFA eligibility rules, Carter qualifies as a dual national because his father was born in South Africa. This places him in the same group as other “overseas-based” talents monitored by the South African Football Association (SAFA).

While Carter is making strides in European football, his father has spent years showcasing South Africa’s achievements, emphasising the country’s resilience and potential.

Source: Briefly News