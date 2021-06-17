How to port to MTN 2021: Are you allowed to port your number?

In the age of technology, a mobile number is the equivalent of someone's identity. Therefore, no one would enjoy memorising a new number whenever they switch from one network to another. As a result, it would be prudent to unpack details on how to port to MTN.

Mobile networks are constantly improving their services, causing subscribers to change to the companies that meet their needs. The constant change calls for a solution to navigate networks without acquiring a new phone number every time. So, is it possible to retain the same phone number after migrating to a different mobile network? If so, these details enlighten you on how to port to MTN.

How do I port my number?

Mobile number portability is a feature and service that allows users to switch from their service provider to MTN and retain their phone number. Porting allows you to enjoy the services that MTN offers without acquiring a new phone number. However, as a new subscriber, you will be required to use an MTN recharge card to recharge your number. Therefore, if you have been thinking of porting to MTN, you might want to read on for more details.

How can I port my number to MTN?

Unlike other networks, porting to MTN is a straightforward process that you can carry out from the comfort of your home. These are the steps you will be required to follow:

Purchase a new MTN SIM card and register it in compliance with the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act. You can register it at the store after purchasing it.

During the registration process, you will be required to provide an Identification Document, which can be your ID card, passport or temporary ID. You will also be required to provide a proof of residence document. This can be an electricity bill.

With the new SIM card, you will not be required to enter it into any device. Inserting it will activate the phone number assigned to it; hence, it will not be liable for porting.

Using the SIM card you wish to port to MTN, you will be required to send an SMS ' PORTME# ’ followed by your 10-digit phone number to 083 767 8287. An example of how the SMS should look like is PORTME#0000000000

’ followed by your 10-digit phone number to 083 767 8287. An example of how the SMS should look like is You will receive a short message on your current SIM notifying you that the porting process is in progress.

You will be required to wait for at least 24 hours before inserting the new MTN SIM card into your device.

To activate the new MTN SIM card, you will be required to select the New Number option when prompted.

By following these process to the latter, you will successfully port to MTN. However, it is prudent to note that you should insert the new SIM card 24 hours after the porting process. Otherwise, you will be required to buy a new SIM card. It is also important to note that the process is free; hence, you will not incur any extra charges apart from the cost of buying the new MTN SIM card.

You may also be charged for sending the SMS while initiating the Port activation MTN process. You also need to note that you will not have access to airtime and data bundles in your previous SIM card after porting. Therefore, you might want to utilise it before initiating the process.

How to port to MTN online

How do I port my number online? You will be required to visit any MTN outlet with your current phone number and a valid identification document. Then, you will be required to fill in the port-in-form and submit it. Finally, you will need to send PORT to 3232 via SMS or dialling 3232 and following the IVR voice prompt to complete the validation process.

Can I change from Vodacom to MTN and still keep my number?

Yes, MTN allows number porting from any of the country's mobile service providers. The process is free and is as simple as outlined in the steps above. So, how long does it take to port from Vodacom to MTN? The process takes a maximum of 48 hours.

How to port from MTN to Cell C

If you are unimpressed by MTN and would love to try out Cell C, you can opt out and still retain your phone number. The process is as easy as following the following steps:

You will be required to buy a Cell C starter pack and have it registered with RICA.

Using the old SIM card, you will be required to SMS the new SIM serial number to 084 767 8287.

You will receive two confirmation messages on the old SIM. Therefore, you will have to wait for the old SIM to lose network service before inserting the new Cell C SIM card into your phone.

How to port from MTN to Vodacom

If you wish to switch from MTN to Vodacom, the process is as simple as following the following steps,

You will be required to obtain a Vodacom prepaid SIM card and have it registered with RICA.

You will be required to SMS 'portme' followed by your new SIM number to 082 767 8287. You will receive a confirmation SMS and a second one to confirm your porting date.

After 24 hours, you will be required to dial 136 to activate it using your Vodacom SIM card.

This process is only legible to prepaid customers. Contract customers are required to visit a Vodacom store for the process.

How to port your number from MTN to Telkom mobile

If you wish to migrate to Telkom, the process is as simple as following the following steps:

You will need to buy a Telkom SIM card and have it registered with RICA.

Using your old SIM card, you will be required to text 'PORTME#' followed by your ID number and the 20-digit ICCIC number. The ICCIC number is at the back of the new SIM card, and it begins with '89'.

After 24 to 48 hours, insert the new Telkom SIM card into your phone.

The number porting process is only applicable to prepaid users. Contract users will need to visit a Telkom store and fill in an application form.

How to port to MTN Beta Talk

Porting to MTN Beta Talk is as simple as dialling *123*2*1# or texting BT to 131. However, you have to wait for one month, after which you must migrate to a new tariff.

The details above elaborate how simple cell phone number porting in South Africa. If you have been wondering how to port to MTN in South Africa, the details must have answered your questions. Therefore, it is important to follow the process as highlighted.

