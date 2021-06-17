How to port to Vodacom and other networks without losing your old number 2021

Is your current network not working as you desire? Well, you have an option to switch to another network but maintain your old cell number. This service is offered by several network providers across South Africa, including Vodacom. This article contains details on how to port to Vodacom.

Porting allows you to retain your number when switching network providers. Photo: @Vodacom

Source: Twitter

South Africa is one of the most advanced countries in Africa when it comes to technology and network provision. With the introduction of porting, it is convenient for customers to switch to an alternative network with better deals but retain their old number from the previous provider. This means that your contacts will still reach you even after porting.

How do I port my number?

The process depends on the network provider you want to switch to. Vodacom has some of the best network deals and one of the easiest network migration process. Before doing a sim swap to Vodacom or any other network, be sure that you want to switch networks because switching back may take a while.

Porting to Vodacom

How do I port my number? Photo: Edar, pixabay.com

Source: UGC

Wondering how to port to Vodacom and keep your number? Here is a simplified procedure for prepaid customers.

Get a Vodacom prepaid sim that is registered with RICA. Send a message to Vodacom using your old cell number from another network provider. The SMS should be as follows; portme followed by the new SIM number to Vodacom port number 082 767 8287. Wait for two SMSs from the network provider. The first message should confirm that the SMS you sent has been received. The second should specify the porting date. Wait for about 24 hours after your porting date to activate.

If you are a contract customer, contact the telecom provider to get details on how to port to Vodacom contract and how to port to Vodacom online.

How do I port from MTN to Vodacom? Follow the process of porting to Vodacom above.

How long does it take to port to Vodacom?

Requesting a network switch takes a few minutes, but the activation duration depends on when you ask for the service. The service provider handles requests from Mondays to Fridays. Requests made over the weekends or public holidays will be dealt with the following working day.

If you need to use the telecom's network urgently, you can ask them to serve you the same day or choose a date that falls within 30 days.

How to port from Vodacom to MTN

Here is how to change your current Vodacom network to MTN.

Purchase a new MTN sim pack from an MTN store or retail shop. Ensure the sim is registered with RICA at the store. The process will only be done if you have your ID and proof of residence. Before inserting the new MTN card, send a message to MTN using your old Vodacom number. The SMS should contain the words; PORTME# followed by the ten digits of your new MTN card number, for example, PORTME#2222222222. MTN will send an SMS on your old sim confirming SMS receipt. Wait for about 24 hours, then insert the new MTN sim card into your phone. Tap on New number to activate the new MTN sim.

Porting from Vodacom to Telkom

Port from Vodacom to Telkom mobile. Photo: Alexas_Fotos, pixabay.com

Source: UGC

Follow this simple procedure on how to port your number from Vodacom to Telkom mobile.

Buy a Telkom card from the nearest Telkom retail store. Ensure the new Telkom card is registered with RICA. Send an SMS to Telkom using your old Vodacom number. The message should be structured as follows: PORTME#yourIDnumnber#20-digit ICCIC number located at the back of your new Telkom sim. Send the message to 081 160 7678. Wait for about 24 to 48 hours for porting to be processed. Insert your new Telkom line and start enjoying their network and mobile deals.

Can I port back to my old network?

It is possible to port out from the current operator to your previous network. However, the process can only be done after 90 days since the last swap. After the period, also called the MNP lock-in period, apply the same porting steps from the old network to switch back.

Can I port a number twice?

Yes. In fact, you can switch operators as many times as you want. However, there must be a 90-day gap between each network switching process.

Switching networks while maintaining your old cell number has never been this easy. With the above procedure on how to port to Vodacom prepaid, you can stay in touch with your previous contacts without the hustle of sending them a new number.

READ ALSO: How to send a Please Call Me on Vodacom South Africa

Briefly.co.za highlighted the procedure for sending a Vodacom Please Call Me. Sometimes you may need to talk to someone urgently, but your sim does not have enough credit or talk time to make the call. If you are a Vodacom user, you can easily send a Please Call Me, and the other person will call.

Source: Briefly.co.za