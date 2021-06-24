Complete list of roof sheeting prices in South Africa 2021

In order for you to determine the best roof sheeting prices for your structure and budget, you need to be well aware of the costs. Roof sheets offer a protective covering for the structure and provide aesthetic beauty. Therefore, it is crucial to get the proper roofing to suit the building and your pocket. Here is a list of popular roof sheet types and their costs to help you choose.

Roofing sheets come in a variety of sizes, colours and designs.

South Africa provides a range of roof sheets to suit one's needs. The materials available give a base from which one can choose according to the building, the beauty required and the cost. Read on below to find out more.

Roof sheeting types

There are several roof sheet types all across South Africa to offer one a chance for selection choice. Ensuring one has suitable roof material is essential. How much does roof sheeting cost? The cost of the materials is not fixed, as it may vary based on the type used, the size required, and the retailer's selling price. Here is a list of the materials available.

1. IBR roof sheeting

IBR roof sheets are the most frequently used and highly favoured inverted box-shaped profile roofing materials. The sheets are presented in different sizes, colours, and finishes according to the user's needs and preferences. The sheets also are pretty budget-friendly. According to roofing materials supplier HRS Roofing Solutions, IBR sheeting prices can range from R125 to R180 per meter.

To ensure a perfect roof fit, the dimensions and size should be correctly calculated.

2. Corrugated roof sheeting

Corrugated roofing presents as one of the most used and popular choices for roofing. Its use prevalence is primarily in the steel industry and for side wall-cladding. Corrugated sheets have the S-rib profile. The materials are easily installed and also cost-friendly to suit the customer. How much does it cost for corrugated roofing? As per roofing materials supplier HRS Roofing Solutions, corrugated roof sheeting prices can range from R125 to R180 per meter.

Different colours of roofing sheets enhance the aesthetic property of a structure.

3. Chromadek roof sheeting

Chromadek roof sheeting is a specification of the roofing sheets specially designed to withstand the South African/African sun strength. The Chromadek material provides suitability of use cutting across a variety of industries. The roofing sheets are available in IBR or corrugated profiles. Price ranges can be different across hardware stores, but for more information on the Chromadek roof sheets price list, you can contact stealbeer.co.za.

Specifications on a specific roof sheet can be made according to preference.

3. Widespan sheeting

Widespan roof sheeting is an alternative method of roofing sheets that has wide spans and lower roof slopes. Its design is economically efficient to offer comprehensive coverage while still maintaining its aesthetic outlook. Therefore, the design is preferable for industries and commercial use. For quotations and pricing, one can get in touch with the company IBCORR by filling in a purchase inquiry via www.ibcorr.co.za.

Industries and commercial industries prefer widespan sheets for roofing.

4. Polycarbonate sheeting

Polycarbonate sheets are adapted to withstand extreme temperatures, filter out harmful UV rays, and are also fire resistant. Its strength is 250 times that of glass. In addition, the clear view designs of the materials present clarity and transparency for safety and used as a replacement for glass sheets.

The suitability of polycarbonate roofing applies to buildings like greenhouses to allow light to penetrate through. However, the plastic roof sheeting price ranges for these materials are different and can be costly. What is the polycarbonate roof sheet price in South Africa?

For more information on polycarbonate roof sheeting prices and quotations, one can get in touch with Polycarbonate Sheeting South Africa. Submitting an inquiry form on their website polycarbonatesheeting.co.za is required.

Polycarbonate roofing sheets are preferred for greenhouses and structures that require transparency.

Which roofing sheet is the best?

The best suitability of a roofing sheet will depend on the type of building. The roofing materials should be an excellent fit to fit the purpose of the building. One can also consider the aesthetic properties and beauty of the roofing materials needed. There can also be the inclusion of bull nosing and cranking your roofing sheets to fit the specification of your construction project. Not to forget, including flashings and gutters to your roofing sheets prevents the flow back of the water, especially rain, back into the building.

Are there second-hand roof sheets for sale?

There are second-hand roof sheets available for sale in South Africa. One can get reasonable pricing for second-hand materials depending on the seller, mainly found on the South African classifieds. When sourcing for second-hand roofing sheets, there should be the surety of the materials being in good condition.

Second-hand roof sheeting materials are also available provided, they are still in good condition.

Roof sheeting calculator

The roof sheeting calculator procedure makes work more accessible by having the exact amount of materials needed to complete your roofing structure. The calculator also provides a precise amount of money you may need for the roof sheeting project. The details input on the calculator is the width of the structure to give the exact number of sheets required. You can find a roofing sheet calculator on sheetingdirect.co.za/calculator/.

Building a structure comes with sourcing for suitable materials, the correct roof sheeting prices to suit your budget, and the adequate workforce to complete the job. People having construction projects should be aware of some of the roofing material options available. The list of roof sheeting prices provided above conveniently outlines these roofing options.

