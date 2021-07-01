Till the End of Time Teasers for July 2021: Arjun shows appreciation to Maya

The surprising Till the End of Time teasers portrays the joy of falling in love and the grief that sometimes comes with it. The indelible love story that the Till the End of Time soapie depicts is between Maya and Arjun. Arjun is a freelance photographer, and he meets Maya during his job search. He got the job and more, as his boss, Maya, falls in love with him. These exciting Till the End of Time teasers for July 2021 will leave you wanting more!

In the Till the End of Time Indian drama, Maya and Arjun look set for marriage, but there is a plot twist. Saanjh comes into Arjun’s life, which alters his romance with Maya. She is depressed about an experience with her father and sometimes tries to kill herself. Nevertheless, she becomes increasingly jealous of the connection between Arjun and Saanjh. What will she do about it?

Till the End of Time teasers for July 2021

Arjun is a free soul, but Maya’s love develops into obsession. As a result, all Arjun wants is to get out of the relationship. Will Maya agree to this? The snippets of July's Till the End of Time drama series will give you a sneak peek of what becomes of Maya and Arjun’s relationship.

Episode 21 - Thursday, 1st of July, 2021

Maya’s selfish father, Ashwin, enters her workplace and requests some cash, but Maya does not want to cooperate. However, Ashwin gets angry when Maya injures him.

Episode 22 - Friday, 2nd of July, 2021

Jitendra declares his love to Saanjh but understands that she is in love with Arjun. Besides, Jitendra requests that Saanjh tell Arjun about her feelings for him, while Vandana is anxious and tells Arjun that Ayan is nowhere to be found.

Episode 23 - Monday, 5th of July, 2021

Saanjh and Arjun find Ayan in an abandoned building and rescue him, and Ayan tells them that a girl stole his possessions. However, Saanjh’s rejection of Jitendra’s love displeases her father.

Episode 24 - Tuesday, 6th of July, 2021

Arjun is unhappy while giving directives to the photo model before taking pictures of Maya with his camera as she attempts to teach the model some passionate poses.

Episode 25 - Wednesday, 7th of July, 2021

Maya develops low self-esteem as she watches Saanjh rejoicing with her family during the wedding anniversary. Meanwhile, Saanjh’s parents admonish her to confess her love to Arjun in a proposal.

Episode 26 - Thursday, 8th of July, 2021

Arjun informs Saanjh that his superior at work loved his presentation, and he requests that she gets his clothes ready because it is his big day.

Episode 27 - Friday, 9th of July, 2021

Arjun is pleased to see his pictures with Maya published on newspapers’ front pages. Then, Arjun presents Maya with a token of appreciation.

Episode 28 - Monday, 12th of July, 2021

Prem convinces Saanjh to profess her love for Arjun, and Saanjh promises Prem that the proposal will happen that day.

Episode 29 - Tuesday, 13th of July, 2021

Saanjh and Arjun are together at the mall, and this gets Maya envious. Meanwhile, Jhanvi challenges Ashwin and requests that he stops seeing Maya.

Maya

Maya gets in trouble after she disagrees with her greedy father's financial demands, creating tension. Elsewhere, Maya gets caught in the middle of a confusing romance while another woman tries to steal the man she loves from her. She becomes jealous after seeing Arjun and Saanjh together, even though Arjun had given her a gift. Since her mother has helped her keep her greedy father away, will Maya lose Arjun to a rival?

Saanjh

Saanjh finds herself in a web of love. Jitendra loves her, but she is in love with someone else. Her father was initially disappointed that she threw Jitendra’s proposal away before she eventually received her parents' blessings to propose to Arjun. Later on, she gets some encouragement from Prem and decides to take the bold step, but she has to compete for Arjun with another woman, Maya. Will she win this battle of love and live happily ever after with her true love?

Now that you have gotten an idea of what to expect from the above Till the End of Time teasers, you must have seen why you must not miss the show. Now that another woman loves the man Saanjh loves, what happens next? Do not miss these highly engaging drama series' episodes as they air on eExtra at 14h55 from Mondays to Fridays.

