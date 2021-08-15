Global site navigation

20 highest-paid coaches in the world 2022: Top paid coaches and their worth
Top 10

20 highest-paid coaches in the world 2022: Top paid coaches and their worth

by  Peter Kinuthia Cyprine Apindi

Coaches are mandated to set a team's standards and facilitate more wins. Their duties include improving the preparation and training of athletes for matches. They are also responsible for ensuring athletes are in good shape and health. The highest-paid coaches in the world in 2022 are recognised globally for their hard work and dedication to their teams.

highest-paid coaches in the world
A collage of some of the most paid coaches. Photo: @PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/ AFP, @Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC, @Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images, @Tiziana FABI / AFP (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

The highest-paid coaches in the world receive hefty paychecks every year. They are usually contracted by big sports clubs or teams and have to adhere to specific terms and conditions. These include ensuring athletes perform excellently in all matches.

Highest-paid coaches in the world in 2022

How much does your favourite sports coach earn? Read on to discover who the highest-paid coach in the world in 2022 is and their country of origin.

20. Vitor Pereira - $2.2m (£1.8m) pa

Who is the richest coach in the world in 2022?
Vitor Pereira posing for a picture in a black jacket. Photo: @vitorpereira.official
Source: Instagram

  • Salary: $2.2m (£1.8m) pa
  • Country: Portugal
  • Team: Corinthians

Vítor Pereira is a Portuguese football manager and former player who played as a midfielder. He is the current manager of Corinthians, a Brazilian club. He was formerly signed with Yellow-Navy Blues, where he earned £150k per month. He is still collecting a salary from Yellow-Navy Blues because he was fired before his contract expired.

19. Maurizio Sarri - $3.7m (£3m) pa

Who is most paid coach in the world?
Maurizio Sarri pictured holding a Chelsea jersey. Photo: @Maurizio Sarri
Source: Instagram
  • Salary: $3.7m (£3m) pa
  • Country: Italy
  • Team: S.S. Lazio

Maurizio Sarri is currently working for S.S. Lazio after Juventus fired him. When he joined Lazio, he signed a two-year contract with a £3 million base salary per year. He could be receiving bonuses depending on his team's performance.

18. Manuel Pellegrini - $4.9m (£4m) pa

richest coach in the world in 2022
Manuel Pellegrini pictured holding the Barclays Premier League trophy. Photo: @manuel_pellegrini
Source: Instagram
  • Salary: $4.9m (£4m) pa
  • Country: Chile
  • Team: Real Betis

Manuel Pellegrini joined in 2020. He signed a four-year contract with the management. The terms of the contract state that his annual salary is £4 million. This means that he bags £87,500 every week.

17. Jorge Jesus - $5.5m (£5.2m) pa

most paid coach in the world
Jorge Jesus posing for a picture on the field. Photo: @jorgejesus
Source: Instagram
  • Salary: $5.5m (£5.2m) pa
  • Country: Portugal

Jorge Jesus is currently not signed with any team but was previously working for SL Benfica. His annual salary is $5.5m (£5.2m) pa, and his net worth is $18 million.

16. Arsene Wenger - $11m (£9m)

highest-paid coach in the world in 2022
Arsene Wenger poses for photos on the red carpet during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw at Doha Exhibition Center in Doha, Qatar. Photo: @Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Salary: $11m (£9m) pa
  • Country: France

Arsene Wenger is known as the longest-serving coach of Arsenal FC. He is currently serving as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development and is one of the highest-paid football managers in history. Arsenal paid him about $11m (£9m) pa.

15. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - $11m (£9m) pa

highest-paid coach in the world in 2022
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pictured in a black Manchester United jacket. Photo: @official.solskjaer
Source: Twitter
  • Salary: $11m (£9m) pa
  • Country: Norway
  • Team: Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer renewed his contract with Manchester United in early 2021. The deal earned him a pay rise from £7.5 million per annum to $11m (£9m) per year. This means he earns about £173k a week.

14. Massimiliano Allegri - $11m (£9m) pa

highest-paid coach in the world in 2022
Massimiliano Allegri smiling for a picture. Photo: @Matteo Ciambelli/vi/DeFodi Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Salary: $11m (£9m) pa
  • Country: Italy
  • Team: Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri signed a four-year contract with Juventus in May 2021. Under the relatively new contract, he takes home a reported €9 million a year.

13. Thomas Tuchel - $12.3m (£10m) pa

most paid coach in the world
Thomas Tuchel prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. Photo: @Maja Hitij/Bongarts
Source: Getty Images
  • Salary: $12.3m (£10m) pa
  • Country: Germany
  • Team: Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is currently on a contract with Chelsea until 2024. Before signing the contract extension, he received £7 million per year. He now earns £10 million annually at Chelsea.

12. Brendan Rodgers - $12.3m (£10m) pa

richest coach in the world in 2022
Brendan Rodgers leaves following the funeral service for Lisbon Lion footballer Tommy Gemmell at Daldowie Crematorium. Photo: @Jeff J Mitchell
Source: Getty Images
  • Salary: $12.3m (£10m) pa
  • Country: United Kingdom
  • Team: Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers is one of the highest-paid football managers in history. He works for Leicester City, where he earns about £10m annually. He renewed his contract with the team in 2019. This earned him a pay rise from £5 million per annum to £10m.

11. Fabio Cannavaro - $13.5m (£11m) pa

Who is most paid coach in the world?
Fabio Cannavaro poses upon arrival to attend the 2021 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Photo: @ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AF
Source: Getty Images
  • Salary: $13.5m (£11m) pa
  • Country: Italy

Fabio Cannavaro terminated his contract prematurely in September 2021. He was signed with Guangzhou Football Club, where he earned £11 million annually. Cannavaro is a sought-after coach who is yet to sign a new contract with a new team.

10. Carlo Ancelotti - $14.8m (£12m) pa

Who is the richest coach in the world in 2022?
Carlo Ancelotti at Feltrinelli in Naples for the presentation of the book by Sky Sports journalist Alessandro Alciato "Demoni". Photo : @Sonia Brandolone/Pacific Press/LightRocket
Source: Getty Images
  • Salary: $14.8m (£12m) pa
  • Country: Italy
  • Team: Real Madrid CF

Carlo Ancelotti is serving as a coach at Real Madrid CF. Under his current contract, he earns about $14.8m or £12m per month.

9. Zinedine Zidane - $14.8m (£12m) pa

richest coach in the world in 2022
Zinedine Zidane gives a press conference after the team training session in Valdebebas in Madrid, Spain. Photo: @Óscar J.Barroso/Europa Press
Source: Getty Images
  • Salary: $14.8m (£12m) pa
  • Country: France
  • Team: Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane takes home a fixed annual salary of £12m per annum at Real Madrid. He is a former player who played as an attacking midfielder.

8. Mauricio Pochettino - $16.3m (£13.2m) pa

Who is the richest coach in the world in 2022?
Mauricio Pochettino gestures from the sideline during the second half of Tottenham's 3-2 win over Toronto FC at BMO Field in Toronto. Photo: @Dan Hamilton/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire
Source: Getty Images
  • Salary: $16.3m (£13.2m) pa
  • Country: Argentina
  • Team: Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain

Mauricio Pochettino earns a gross pay of about £1.1 million per month or £13.2 million per year. He is the head coach of Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and is a former professional football player.

7. Antonio Conte - $18.5m (£15m) pa

Who is most paid coach in the world?
Antonio Conte looks on before the FC Internazionale training session at Arena Auf Schalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Photo: @Claudio Villa
Source: Getty Images
  • Salary: $18.5m (£15m) per season
  • Country: Italy
  • Team: Tottenham Hotspur FC.

Antonio Conte is a coach at Tottenham Hotspur FC. and is one of the wealthiest professional football managers of the century. His current team pays him about £15million per season.

6. Rafa Benitez - $18.5m (£15m) pa

richest coach in the world in 2022
Rafael Benitez during press conference and training session before a soccer match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid CF. Photo: @Anatoliy Cherkasov/NurPhoto
Source: Getty Images
  • Salary: $18.5m (£15m) pa
  • Country: Spain
  • Team: Everton FC.

Rafa Benitez was formerly signed with Dalian Yifang but is now working for Everton FC. He signed a short contract with the team, and he pockets £15 million a year.

5. Jürgen Klopp - $18.9m (£15m) pa

most paid coach in the world
Jürgen Klopp laughs during the award ceremony of the German-British #Freundship Awards of the British Chamber of Commerce at Signal Iduna Park. Photo: @Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Salary: $18.9m (£15m) pa
  • Country: Germany
  • Team: Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp was appointed as Liverpool's manager in October 2015. Since then, he has done a remarkable job and created a winning culture. He pockets $18.9m (£15m) pa, and his contract will run until 2026.

4. Pep Guardiola - $24.6m (£20m) pa

pep guardiola's salary
Pep Guardiola during media day at Manchester City Football Academy in September 2020 in Manchester, England. Photo: @Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC
Source: Getty Images
  • Salary: $24.6m (£20m) pa
  • Country: Spain
  • Team: Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's salary is $23.4m or £19 million per year. He works for Manchester City. Until 2021, he earned £15 million annually. His current deal runs until 2023, and he is now taking home about $24.6m (£20m) per annum.

3. Jose Mourinho - $24.6m (£20m) pa

most paid coach in the world
Jose Mourinho arrives for The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony at Teatro alla Scala in Milan. Photo: @Tiziana FABI / AFP
Source: Getty Images
  • Salary: $24.6m (£20m) pa
  • Country: Portugal
  • Team: Roma

Jose Mourinho has had a long-running career in football management. The 59-year-old is currently working for the Italian Serie A club, Roma. He earns an average of £20m or $24.6m annually.

2. Ernesto Valverde - $29.6m (£24m) pa

Who is the richest coach in the world in 2022?
Ernesto Valverde in the match between RCD Espanyol and Athletic Club played at the Power8 Stadium. Photo: @Joan Valls/Urbanansport/Nurphoto
Source: Getty Images
  • Salary: $29.6m (£24m) pa
  • Country: Spain

Ernesto Valverde is a Spanish football manager and former player who played as a forward. He was formerly working for Barcelona but is not signed with any team at the moment. On 13 January 2020, he was dismissed by Barcelona, with his last game being a defeat to Atlético Madrid. His gross salary at Barcelona is £24 million annually.

1. Diego Simeone - $49.28m (£46.7m) pa

Who is the richest coach in the world in 2022?
Diego Simeone poses after receiving the Miguel Munoz trophy for La Liga's best coach during the Football Marca Awards in Barcelona. Photo: @PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/ AFP
Source: Getty Images
  • Salary: $49.28m (£46.7m) pa
  • Country: Argentina
  • Team: Atlético Madrid

Who is the richest coach in the world in 2022? Diego Simeone, alias El Cholo, is the most paid coach in the world. He has been the coach of Atlético Madrid since December 2011. He earns a gross annual salary of about $49.28 million at Atlético Madrid.

Recap of the highest-paid coaches in the world in 2022

  1. Diego Simeone - $49.28m (£46.7m) per annum
  2. Ernesto Valverde - $29.6m (£24m) per annum
  3. Jose Mourinho - $24.6m (£20m) per annum
  4. Pep Guardiola - $24.6m (£20m) per annum
  5. Jürgen Klopp - $18.9m (£15m) per annum
  6. Rafa Benitez - $18.5m (£15m) per annum
  7. Antonio Conte - $18.5m (£15m) per season
  8. Mauricio Pochettino - $16.3m (£13.2m) per annum
  9. Zinedine Zidane - $14.8m (£12m) pa
  10. Carlo Ancelotti - $14.8m (£12m) per annum
  11. Fabio Cannavaro - $13.5m (£11m) per annum
  12. Brendan Rodgers - $12.3m (£10m) per annum
  13. Thomas Tuchel - $12.3m (£10m) per annum
  14. Massimiliano Allegri - $11m (£9m) per annum
  15. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - $11m (£9m) per annum
  16. Arsene Wenger - $11m (£9m) per annum
  17. Jorge Jesus - $5.5m (£5.2m) per annum
  18. Manuel Pellegrini - $4.9m (£4m) per annum
  19. Maurizio Sarri - $3.7m (£3m) per annum
  20. Vitor Pereira - $2.2m (£1.8m) per annum

Who is most paid coach in the world?

Diego Simeone receives the most amount of money as a coach. Every year, he pockets about $49.28 million from his work.

Is sports coaching a lucrative career?

Yes, sports coaching can earn you lots of money. However, you should be patient and build your career gradually. Do not expect to become wealthy overnight.

The highest-paid coaches in the world pocket millions of dollars every year. They have signed contracts with reputable sports teams in the world and have built their career profile over time.

The richest people in South Africa have invested wisely in various sectors and thus have multiple income streams. They include Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer, Christoffel Wiese, Patrice Motsepe, and Koos Bekker.

