Coaches are mandated to set a team's standards and facilitate more wins. Their duties include improving the preparation and training of athletes for matches. They are also responsible for ensuring athletes are in good shape and health. The highest-paid coaches in the world in 2022 are recognised globally for their hard work and dedication to their teams.

A collage of some of the most paid coaches. Photo: @PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/ AFP, @Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC, @Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images, @Tiziana FABI / AFP (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The highest-paid coaches in the world receive hefty paychecks every year. They are usually contracted by big sports clubs or teams and have to adhere to specific terms and conditions. These include ensuring athletes perform excellently in all matches.

Highest-paid coaches in the world in 2022

How much does your favourite sports coach earn? Read on to discover who the highest-paid coach in the world in 2022 is and their country of origin.

20. Vitor Pereira - $2.2m (£1.8m) pa

Vitor Pereira posing for a picture in a black jacket. Photo: @vitorpereira.official

Source: Instagram

Salary: $2.2m (£1.8m) pa

$2.2m (£1.8m) pa Country: Portugal

Portugal Team: Corinthians

Vítor Pereira is a Portuguese football manager and former player who played as a midfielder. He is the current manager of Corinthians, a Brazilian club. He was formerly signed with Yellow-Navy Blues, where he earned £150k per month. He is still collecting a salary from Yellow-Navy Blues because he was fired before his contract expired.

19. Maurizio Sarri - $3.7m (£3m) pa

Maurizio Sarri pictured holding a Chelsea jersey. Photo: @Maurizio Sarri

Source: Instagram

Salary: $3.7m (£3m) pa

$3.7m (£3m) pa Country: Italy

Italy Team: S.S. Lazio

Maurizio Sarri is currently working for S.S. Lazio after Juventus fired him. When he joined Lazio, he signed a two-year contract with a £3 million base salary per year. He could be receiving bonuses depending on his team's performance.

18. Manuel Pellegrini - $4.9m (£4m) pa

Manuel Pellegrini pictured holding the Barclays Premier League trophy. Photo: @manuel_pellegrini

Source: Instagram

Salary: $4.9m (£4m) pa

$4.9m (£4m) pa Country: Chile

Chile Team: Real Betis

Manuel Pellegrini joined in 2020. He signed a four-year contract with the management. The terms of the contract state that his annual salary is £4 million. This means that he bags £87,500 every week.

17. Jorge Jesus - $5.5m (£5.2m) pa

Jorge Jesus posing for a picture on the field. Photo: @jorgejesus

Source: Instagram

Salary: $5.5m (£5.2m) pa

$5.5m (£5.2m) pa Country: Portugal

Jorge Jesus is currently not signed with any team but was previously working for SL Benfica. His annual salary is $5.5m (£5.2m) pa, and his net worth is $18 million.

16. Arsene Wenger - $11m (£9m)

Arsene Wenger poses for photos on the red carpet during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw at Doha Exhibition Center in Doha, Qatar. Photo: @Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Salary: $11m (£9m) pa

$11m (£9m) pa Country: France

Arsene Wenger is known as the longest-serving coach of Arsenal FC. He is currently serving as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development and is one of the highest-paid football managers in history. Arsenal paid him about $11m (£9m) pa.

15. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - $11m (£9m) pa

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pictured in a black Manchester United jacket. Photo: @official.solskjaer

Source: Twitter

Salary: $11m (£9m) pa

$11m (£9m) pa Country: Norway

Norway Team: Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer renewed his contract with Manchester United in early 2021. The deal earned him a pay rise from £7.5 million per annum to $11m (£9m) per year. This means he earns about £173k a week.

14. Massimiliano Allegri - $11m (£9m) pa

Massimiliano Allegri smiling for a picture. Photo: @Matteo Ciambelli/vi/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Salary: $11m (£9m) pa

$11m (£9m) pa Country: Italy

Italy Team: Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri signed a four-year contract with Juventus in May 2021. Under the relatively new contract, he takes home a reported €9 million a year.

13. Thomas Tuchel - $12.3m (£10m) pa

Thomas Tuchel prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. Photo: @Maja Hitij/Bongarts

Source: Getty Images

Salary: $12.3m (£10m) pa

$12.3m (£10m) pa Country: Germany

Germany Team: Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is currently on a contract with Chelsea until 2024. Before signing the contract extension, he received £7 million per year. He now earns £10 million annually at Chelsea.

12. Brendan Rodgers - $12.3m (£10m) pa

Brendan Rodgers leaves following the funeral service for Lisbon Lion footballer Tommy Gemmell at Daldowie Crematorium. Photo: @Jeff J Mitchell

Source: Getty Images

Salary: $12.3m (£10m) pa

$12.3m (£10m) pa Country: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Team: Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers is one of the highest-paid football managers in history. He works for Leicester City, where he earns about £10m annually. He renewed his contract with the team in 2019. This earned him a pay rise from £5 million per annum to £10m.

11. Fabio Cannavaro - $13.5m (£11m) pa

Fabio Cannavaro poses upon arrival to attend the 2021 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Photo: @ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AF

Source: Getty Images

Salary: $13.5m (£11m) pa

$13.5m (£11m) pa Country: Italy

Fabio Cannavaro terminated his contract prematurely in September 2021. He was signed with Guangzhou Football Club, where he earned £11 million annually. Cannavaro is a sought-after coach who is yet to sign a new contract with a new team.

10. Carlo Ancelotti - $14.8m (£12m) pa

Carlo Ancelotti at Feltrinelli in Naples for the presentation of the book by Sky Sports journalist Alessandro Alciato "Demoni". Photo : @Sonia Brandolone/Pacific Press/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Salary: $14.8m (£12m) pa

$14.8m (£12m) pa Country: Italy

Italy Team: Real Madrid CF

Carlo Ancelotti is serving as a coach at Real Madrid CF. Under his current contract, he earns about $14.8m or £12m per month.

9. Zinedine Zidane - $14.8m (£12m) pa

Zinedine Zidane gives a press conference after the team training session in Valdebebas in Madrid, Spain. Photo: @Óscar J.Barroso/Europa Press

Source: Getty Images

Salary: $14.8m (£12m) pa

$14.8m (£12m) pa Country: France

France Team: Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane takes home a fixed annual salary of £12m per annum at Real Madrid. He is a former player who played as an attacking midfielder.

8. Mauricio Pochettino - $16.3m (£13.2m) pa

Mauricio Pochettino gestures from the sideline during the second half of Tottenham's 3-2 win over Toronto FC at BMO Field in Toronto. Photo: @Dan Hamilton/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Salary: $16.3m (£13.2m) pa

$16.3m (£13.2m) pa Country: Argentina

Argentina Team: Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain

Mauricio Pochettino earns a gross pay of about £1.1 million per month or £13.2 million per year. He is the head coach of Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and is a former professional football player.

7. Antonio Conte - $18.5m (£15m) pa

Antonio Conte looks on before the FC Internazionale training session at Arena Auf Schalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Photo: @Claudio Villa

Source: Getty Images

Salary: $18.5m (£15m) per season

$18.5m (£15m) per season Country: Italy

Italy Team: Tottenham Hotspur FC.

Antonio Conte is a coach at Tottenham Hotspur FC. and is one of the wealthiest professional football managers of the century. His current team pays him about £15million per season.

6. Rafa Benitez - $18.5m (£15m) pa

Rafael Benitez during press conference and training session before a soccer match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid CF. Photo: @Anatoliy Cherkasov/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Salary: $18.5m (£15m) pa

$18.5m (£15m) pa Country: Spain

Spain Team: Everton FC.

Rafa Benitez was formerly signed with Dalian Yifang but is now working for Everton FC. He signed a short contract with the team, and he pockets £15 million a year.

5. Jürgen Klopp - $18.9m (£15m) pa

Jürgen Klopp laughs during the award ceremony of the German-British #Freundship Awards of the British Chamber of Commerce at Signal Iduna Park. Photo: @Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Salary: $18.9m (£15m) pa

$18.9m (£15m) pa Country: Germany

Germany Team: Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp was appointed as Liverpool's manager in October 2015. Since then, he has done a remarkable job and created a winning culture. He pockets $18.9m (£15m) pa, and his contract will run until 2026.

4. Pep Guardiola - $24.6m (£20m) pa

Pep Guardiola during media day at Manchester City Football Academy in September 2020 in Manchester, England. Photo: @Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC

Source: Getty Images

Salary: $24.6m (£20m) pa

$24.6m (£20m) pa Country: Spain

Spain Team: Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's salary is $23.4m or £19 million per year. He works for Manchester City. Until 2021, he earned £15 million annually. His current deal runs until 2023, and he is now taking home about $24.6m (£20m) per annum.

3. Jose Mourinho - $24.6m (£20m) pa

Jose Mourinho arrives for The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony at Teatro alla Scala in Milan. Photo: @Tiziana FABI / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Salary: $24.6m (£20m) pa

$24.6m (£20m) pa Country: Portugal

Portugal Team: Roma

Jose Mourinho has had a long-running career in football management. The 59-year-old is currently working for the Italian Serie A club, Roma. He earns an average of £20m or $24.6m annually.

2. Ernesto Valverde - $29.6m (£24m) pa

Ernesto Valverde in the match between RCD Espanyol and Athletic Club played at the Power8 Stadium. Photo: @Joan Valls/Urbanansport/Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Salary: $29.6m (£24m) pa

$29.6m (£24m) pa Country: Spain

Ernesto Valverde is a Spanish football manager and former player who played as a forward. He was formerly working for Barcelona but is not signed with any team at the moment. On 13 January 2020, he was dismissed by Barcelona, with his last game being a defeat to Atlético Madrid. His gross salary at Barcelona is £24 million annually.

1. Diego Simeone - $49.28m (£46.7m) pa

Diego Simeone poses after receiving the Miguel Munoz trophy for La Liga's best coach during the Football Marca Awards in Barcelona. Photo: @PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

Salary: $49.28m (£46.7m) pa

$49.28m (£46.7m) pa Country: Argentina

Argentina Team: Atlético Madrid

Who is the richest coach in the world in 2022? Diego Simeone, alias El Cholo, is the most paid coach in the world. He has been the coach of Atlético Madrid since December 2011. He earns a gross annual salary of about $49.28 million at Atlético Madrid.

Recap of the highest-paid coaches in the world in 2022

Diego Simeone - $49.28m (£46.7m) per annum Ernesto Valverde - $29.6m (£24m) per annum Jose Mourinho - $24.6m (£20m) per annum Pep Guardiola - $24.6m (£20m) per annum Jürgen Klopp - $18.9m (£15m) per annum Rafa Benitez - $18.5m (£15m) per annum Antonio Conte - $18.5m (£15m) per season Mauricio Pochettino - $16.3m (£13.2m) per annum Zinedine Zidane - $14.8m (£12m) pa Carlo Ancelotti - $14.8m (£12m) per annum Fabio Cannavaro - $13.5m (£11m) per annum Brendan Rodgers - $12.3m (£10m) per annum Thomas Tuchel - $12.3m (£10m) per annum Massimiliano Allegri - $11m (£9m) per annum Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - $11m (£9m) per annum Arsene Wenger - $11m (£9m) per annum Jorge Jesus - $5.5m (£5.2m) per annum Manuel Pellegrini - $4.9m (£4m) per annum Maurizio Sarri - $3.7m (£3m) per annum Vitor Pereira - $2.2m (£1.8m) per annum

Who is most paid coach in the world?

Diego Simeone receives the most amount of money as a coach. Every year, he pockets about $49.28 million from his work.

Is sports coaching a lucrative career?

Yes, sports coaching can earn you lots of money. However, you should be patient and build your career gradually. Do not expect to become wealthy overnight.

The highest-paid coaches in the world pocket millions of dollars every year. They have signed contracts with reputable sports teams in the world and have built their career profile over time.

Source: Briefly News