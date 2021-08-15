20 highest-paid coaches in the world 2022: Top paid coaches and their worth
Coaches are mandated to set a team's standards and facilitate more wins. Their duties include improving the preparation and training of athletes for matches. They are also responsible for ensuring athletes are in good shape and health. The highest-paid coaches in the world in 2022 are recognised globally for their hard work and dedication to their teams.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
The highest-paid coaches in the world receive hefty paychecks every year. They are usually contracted by big sports clubs or teams and have to adhere to specific terms and conditions. These include ensuring athletes perform excellently in all matches.
Highest-paid coaches in the world in 2022
How much does your favourite sports coach earn? Read on to discover who the highest-paid coach in the world in 2022 is and their country of origin.
20. Vitor Pereira - $2.2m (£1.8m) pa
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
- Salary: $2.2m (£1.8m) pa
- Country: Portugal
- Team: Corinthians
Vítor Pereira is a Portuguese football manager and former player who played as a midfielder. He is the current manager of Corinthians, a Brazilian club. He was formerly signed with Yellow-Navy Blues, where he earned £150k per month. He is still collecting a salary from Yellow-Navy Blues because he was fired before his contract expired.
19. Maurizio Sarri - $3.7m (£3m) pa
- Salary: $3.7m (£3m) pa
- Country: Italy
- Team: S.S. Lazio
Maurizio Sarri is currently working for S.S. Lazio after Juventus fired him. When he joined Lazio, he signed a two-year contract with a £3 million base salary per year. He could be receiving bonuses depending on his team's performance.
18. Manuel Pellegrini - $4.9m (£4m) pa
- Salary: $4.9m (£4m) pa
- Country: Chile
- Team: Real Betis
Manuel Pellegrini joined in 2020. He signed a four-year contract with the management. The terms of the contract state that his annual salary is £4 million. This means that he bags £87,500 every week.
17. Jorge Jesus - $5.5m (£5.2m) pa
- Salary: $5.5m (£5.2m) pa
- Country: Portugal
Jorge Jesus is currently not signed with any team but was previously working for SL Benfica. His annual salary is $5.5m (£5.2m) pa, and his net worth is $18 million.
16. Arsene Wenger - $11m (£9m)
- Salary: $11m (£9m) pa
- Country: France
Arsene Wenger is known as the longest-serving coach of Arsenal FC. He is currently serving as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development and is one of the highest-paid football managers in history. Arsenal paid him about $11m (£9m) pa.
15. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - $11m (£9m) pa
- Salary: $11m (£9m) pa
- Country: Norway
- Team: Manchester United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer renewed his contract with Manchester United in early 2021. The deal earned him a pay rise from £7.5 million per annum to $11m (£9m) per year. This means he earns about £173k a week.
14. Massimiliano Allegri - $11m (£9m) pa
- Salary: $11m (£9m) pa
- Country: Italy
- Team: Juventus
Massimiliano Allegri signed a four-year contract with Juventus in May 2021. Under the relatively new contract, he takes home a reported €9 million a year.
13. Thomas Tuchel - $12.3m (£10m) pa
- Salary: $12.3m (£10m) pa
- Country: Germany
- Team: Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel is currently on a contract with Chelsea until 2024. Before signing the contract extension, he received £7 million per year. He now earns £10 million annually at Chelsea.
12. Brendan Rodgers - $12.3m (£10m) pa
- Salary: $12.3m (£10m) pa
- Country: United Kingdom
- Team: Leicester City
Brendan Rodgers is one of the highest-paid football managers in history. He works for Leicester City, where he earns about £10m annually. He renewed his contract with the team in 2019. This earned him a pay rise from £5 million per annum to £10m.
11. Fabio Cannavaro - $13.5m (£11m) pa
- Salary: $13.5m (£11m) pa
- Country: Italy
Fabio Cannavaro terminated his contract prematurely in September 2021. He was signed with Guangzhou Football Club, where he earned £11 million annually. Cannavaro is a sought-after coach who is yet to sign a new contract with a new team.
10. Carlo Ancelotti - $14.8m (£12m) pa
- Salary: $14.8m (£12m) pa
- Country: Italy
- Team: Real Madrid CF
Carlo Ancelotti is serving as a coach at Real Madrid CF. Under his current contract, he earns about $14.8m or £12m per month.
9. Zinedine Zidane - $14.8m (£12m) pa
- Salary: $14.8m (£12m) pa
- Country: France
- Team: Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane takes home a fixed annual salary of £12m per annum at Real Madrid. He is a former player who played as an attacking midfielder.
8. Mauricio Pochettino - $16.3m (£13.2m) pa
- Salary: $16.3m (£13.2m) pa
- Country: Argentina
- Team: Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain
Mauricio Pochettino earns a gross pay of about £1.1 million per month or £13.2 million per year. He is the head coach of Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and is a former professional football player.
7. Antonio Conte - $18.5m (£15m) pa
- Salary: $18.5m (£15m) per season
- Country: Italy
- Team: Tottenham Hotspur FC.
Antonio Conte is a coach at Tottenham Hotspur FC. and is one of the wealthiest professional football managers of the century. His current team pays him about £15million per season.
6. Rafa Benitez - $18.5m (£15m) pa
- Salary: $18.5m (£15m) pa
- Country: Spain
- Team: Everton FC.
Rafa Benitez was formerly signed with Dalian Yifang but is now working for Everton FC. He signed a short contract with the team, and he pockets £15 million a year.
5. Jürgen Klopp - $18.9m (£15m) pa
- Salary: $18.9m (£15m) pa
- Country: Germany
- Team: Liverpool
Jürgen Klopp was appointed as Liverpool's manager in October 2015. Since then, he has done a remarkable job and created a winning culture. He pockets $18.9m (£15m) pa, and his contract will run until 2026.
4. Pep Guardiola - $24.6m (£20m) pa
- Salary: $24.6m (£20m) pa
- Country: Spain
- Team: Manchester City
Pep Guardiola's salary is $23.4m or £19 million per year. He works for Manchester City. Until 2021, he earned £15 million annually. His current deal runs until 2023, and he is now taking home about $24.6m (£20m) per annum.
3. Jose Mourinho - $24.6m (£20m) pa
- Salary: $24.6m (£20m) pa
- Country: Portugal
- Team: Roma
Jose Mourinho has had a long-running career in football management. The 59-year-old is currently working for the Italian Serie A club, Roma. He earns an average of £20m or $24.6m annually.
2. Ernesto Valverde - $29.6m (£24m) pa
- Salary: $29.6m (£24m) pa
- Country: Spain
Ernesto Valverde is a Spanish football manager and former player who played as a forward. He was formerly working for Barcelona but is not signed with any team at the moment. On 13 January 2020, he was dismissed by Barcelona, with his last game being a defeat to Atlético Madrid. His gross salary at Barcelona is £24 million annually.
1. Diego Simeone - $49.28m (£46.7m) pa
- Salary: $49.28m (£46.7m) pa
- Country: Argentina
- Team: Atlético Madrid
Who is the richest coach in the world in 2022? Diego Simeone, alias El Cholo, is the most paid coach in the world. He has been the coach of Atlético Madrid since December 2011. He earns a gross annual salary of about $49.28 million at Atlético Madrid.
Recap of the highest-paid coaches in the world in 2022
- Diego Simeone - $49.28m (£46.7m) per annum
- Ernesto Valverde - $29.6m (£24m) per annum
- Jose Mourinho - $24.6m (£20m) per annum
- Pep Guardiola - $24.6m (£20m) per annum
- Jürgen Klopp - $18.9m (£15m) per annum
- Rafa Benitez - $18.5m (£15m) per annum
- Antonio Conte - $18.5m (£15m) per season
- Mauricio Pochettino - $16.3m (£13.2m) per annum
- Zinedine Zidane - $14.8m (£12m) pa
- Carlo Ancelotti - $14.8m (£12m) per annum
- Fabio Cannavaro - $13.5m (£11m) per annum
- Brendan Rodgers - $12.3m (£10m) per annum
- Thomas Tuchel - $12.3m (£10m) per annum
- Massimiliano Allegri - $11m (£9m) per annum
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - $11m (£9m) per annum
- Arsene Wenger - $11m (£9m) per annum
- Jorge Jesus - $5.5m (£5.2m) per annum
- Manuel Pellegrini - $4.9m (£4m) per annum
- Maurizio Sarri - $3.7m (£3m) per annum
- Vitor Pereira - $2.2m (£1.8m) per annum
Who is most paid coach in the world?
Diego Simeone receives the most amount of money as a coach. Every year, he pockets about $49.28 million from his work.
Is sports coaching a lucrative career?
Yes, sports coaching can earn you lots of money. However, you should be patient and build your career gradually. Do not expect to become wealthy overnight.
The highest-paid coaches in the world pocket millions of dollars every year. They have signed contracts with reputable sports teams in the world and have built their career profile over time.
READ ALSO: Top 15 richest people in South Africa and their net worth in 2022
Briefly.co.za recently published a list of the richest people in South Africa in 2022. South Africa has one of the strongest economies on the continent and is home to some of the most affluent people globally.
The richest people in South Africa have invested wisely in various sectors and thus have multiple income streams. They include Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer, Christoffel Wiese, Patrice Motsepe, and Koos Bekker.
Source: Briefly News