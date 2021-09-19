Jolidee Matongo: Horrific Crash Claims the Lives of 2 More People

Jolidee Matongo's tragic car accident has now claimed a total of three lives as after two other people succumbed

The driver of the other vehicle and a pedestrian who was caught up in the accident have now passed away

Matongo was in office for just over a month after taking over from Geoff Makhubo

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Johannesburg - The death toll of the horrific crash that claimed the life of Johannesburg Mayor, Jolidee Matongo, has risen to three.

The driver of the other car has succumbed to his injuries as well as a pedestrian who was caught in the crash.

A total of three people have now died as a result of the horrific car crash that claimed the life of Mayor Jolidee Matongo. Photo credit: @djsbu

Source: Twitter

eNCA reported that the deadly collision happened on the Golden Highway while Matongo was returning from campaigning for the ANC in Soweto alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Matongo is the second Johannesburg mayor to die in the space of four months. Matongo had been in office for just over a month after he had taken over from Geoff Makhubo who passed away in July.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The Daily Sun reported that details of the incident are being investigated and a great deal is still unknown.

Ramaphosa, Malema and others mourn tragic death of Jolidee Matongo

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South Africa was rocked by the tragic news that the newly elected Johannesburg Executive Mayor Jolidee Matongo had passed away following a car accident on Saturday evening.

From across the country, people paid their respects to the mayor who had caused quite a wave in Johannesburg when he was elected, with a number of people making xenophobic comments about him.

"We grew up with Jodilee Matango": Malema defends Johannesburg mayor

In related news, after xenophobic statements were made about him, Julius Malema has thrown his weight behind the newly appointed City of Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo.

Matongo was elected to the position of mayor following a special meeting held this week.

Ramaphosa on PR blitz as voter registration opens, visits Soweto

Earlier, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off the ANC's election campaign in Soweto with a presidential visit.

Going from door to door and performing a meet a greet with residents, Ramaphosa flashed his 1 000 watt smile and reassured voters that the ANC is alive and well.

In a video shared on Ramaphosa's Twitter page, the president can be seen greeting people wearing a face mask and performing the iconic elbow bump.

The video was captioned with the following:

"We are rearing to go. The ANC lives and it is to be found among our people. Together we work to resolve the challenges confronting our communities."

Source: Briefly.co.za