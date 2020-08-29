Top 20 most powerful countries in Africa 2022 (Global Fire Power Index report)

Top 20 most powerful countries in Africa 2022 (by Global Fire Power Index report)
The most powerful country in Africa has the strongest military. The Global Firepower ranking uses over 50 factors, including the military's defence budget, logistical capability, and geographical location, to determine a nation's PowerIndex ('PwrIndx') score.
The Global Fire Power Index report is developed from a unique in-house formula that allows smaller countries to compete with more technologically-advanced nations. Hence, several nations you thought were doing well are nowhere close to some of the most powerful countries in Africa.
What is the most powerful country in Africa?
Most African countries invest heavily in their military and defence systems. Moreover, strong political influence, economic stability and growth rate, and solid international alliances are also vital factors for determining the power of a nation. Here is a list of superpower countries in Africa and their defence spending budget in 2022.
20. Cameroon
- Power index ranking - 2.5052
- Estimated defence budget - $398 million
The Republic of Cameroon has about 1,499.37 nominal GDP per capita and a population of over 27.8 million as of May 2022. The nation has active military personnel of about 14,200, a defence budget of approximately $398 million, and a 2.5052 power index rating.
19. South Sudan
- Power index ranking - 2.5771
- Estimated defence budget - $276 million
The Republic of South Sudan has a population of about 11.19 million and a nominal GDP per capita of $1,119.65. The country is covered by grassland, swamps and tropical forests. It has about 185,000 active military personnel, a defence budget of approximately $276 million and a power index rating of 2.5771.
18. Mali
- Power index ranking - 2.3839
- Estimated defence budget - $591 million
The Republic of Mali is the eighth-largest country in Africa, with about 20 million people and a nominal GDP per capita of about $859. The nation has approximately 10,000 active military personnel. Its estimated defence budget in 2022 is $591 million.
17. Ghana
- Power index ranking - 2.3098
- Estimated defence budget - $289 million
The Republic of Ghana's estimated population of over 31 million makes it the second-most populous West African country after Nigeria. Its nominal GDP per capita is estimated at $2,328.53. The nation has a power index rating of 2.3098, around 15,500 active military personnel, and a defence budget of about $289 million.
16. Zimbabwe
- Power index ranking - 2.2498
- Estimated defence budget - $117 million
The Republic of Zimbabwe's estimated population is over 15 million, and its nominal GDP per capita is 1,128.21. As of May 2022, the nation's total military personnel is 30,000. It has a 2.2498 power index rating and a defence budget of $117 million.
15. Uganda
- Power index ranking - 2.2436
- Estimated defence budget - $934 million
The Republic of Uganda is the 15th most powerful country in Africa in 2022. It has about 43 million people and a nominal GDP per capita of $817.04. This East African landlocked country has a power index rate of 2.2436 and 45,000 estimated military personnel. The nation's defence budget of approximately $934 million.
14. Zambia
- Power index ranking - 2.1966
- Estimated defence budget - $251 million
The Republic of Zambia's population estimate is over 19 million, and its nominal GDP per capita is $1558.32. Its power index rating is 2.1966. The country has 15,100 estimated total active military personnel and a defence budget of about $251 million.
13. Chad
- Power index ranking - 1.9638
- Estimated defence budget - $293 million
The Republic of Chad has an estimated population of about 17 million and nominal GDP per capita of about $635.12. The nation has total active military personnel estimated at 30,500, a power index rating of 1.9638 and a defence budget of approximately $293 million.
12. Kenya
- Power index ranking - 1.5252
- Estimated defence budget - $1,186 million
The Democratic Republic of Kenya is the 29th most populous country in Africa, with about 56 million people and a nominal GDP per capita of $1,475.19. Its capital is among the best cities to visit during your holiday vacations. Kenya's power index rating is 1.5252. It has an estimated total military personnel of 24,000 and a defence of about $1,186 million.
11. The Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Power index ranking - 1.4171
- Estimated defence budget - $348 million
The DRC is the 15th most populous country globally, with about 96 million people. It has a nominal GDP per capita of $556.8 and roughly 135,000 active military personnel. The nation's defence budget is around $348 million, while its power index rating is 1.4171.
10. Tunisia
- Power index ranking - 1.3664
- Estimated defence budget - $1,177 million
The Republic of Tunisia is among the top ten most powerful countries in Africa. It is the only nation in North Africa classified as "Free" by the Freedom House organization. Tunisia has an estimated population of 11.8 million and a nominal GDP per capita of $3983.94. Moreover, it has active military personnel of about 36,000, a power rating index of 1.3664 and a defence budget of approximately $1,177 million.
9. Sudan
- Power index ranking - 1.3382
- Estimated defence budget - $287 million
The Republic of Sudan is the third-largest country in Africa and the third-largest in the Arab world. Its population is about 45.7 million. The nation also has an estimated total military personnel of 105,000, $1,939.93 nominal GDP per capita, a 1.3382 power index rating, and a $287 million defence budget.
8. Libya
- Power index ranking - 1.3265
- Estimated defence budget - $3,475 million
The State of Libya is the fourth largest country in Africa and the 16th largest country globally. It has a population of about 6.9 million and a nominal GDP per capita of $4,046.63. The country's power index rating is 1.3265. They have nearly 30,000 active military personnel and a $3,475 million defence budget.
7. Angola
- Power index ranking - 1.0931
- Estimated defence budget - $1,059 million
The Republic of Angola's estimated population of 33 million makes it the seventh-largest country in Africa. It has a nominal GDP per capita of $3,213.78 and a power index rating of 1.0931. Angola's total active military personnel is 110,000, and its defence budget is $1,059 million
6. Ethiopia
- Power index ranking - 1.0798
- Estimated defence budget - $538 million
The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has an approximate population of 120 million and nominal GDP per capita of $826.95. The country's power index rating is 1.0798, with estimated total active military personnel of 162,000 and a defence budget of about $538 million
5. Morocco
- Power index ranking - 0.8573
- Estimated defence budget - $5,439 million
The Kingdom of Morocco is the 5th most powerful country in Africa, with an approximate population of 36.9 million and a nominal GDP per capita of $3,368.473. It has a power index rating of 0.8573, making it fifth on the list of powerful countries in Africa in 2022. The nation has about 310,000 active military personnel and a $5,439 million defence budget.
4. Nigeria
- Power index ranking - 0.5745
- Estimated defence budget - $287 million
The Federal Republic of Nigeria's approximated population of 216 million makes it the seventh most populous nation globally. The country's nominal GDP per capita is $2,396.04. Its power index rating is 0.5745. It has an estimated total active military personnel of 120,000 and a defence budget of about $287 million.
3. Algeria
- Power index ranking - 0.4724
- Estimated defence budget - $9,700 million
The People's Democratic Republic of Algeria has about 45 million and a nominal GDP per capita of $3,815.25. As of 2021, the country's power index rating is 0.4724, with a defence budget of about $9,700 million and approximate total active military personnel of 130,000.
2. South Africa
- Power index ranking - 0.4276
- Estimated defence budget - $2,911 million
The Republic of South Africa is one of the wealthiest and most powerful countries in Africa, with 60.14 million people and a $5,121.04 nominal GDP per capita. The nation has a power index rating of 0.4276, estimated total active military personnel of 66,500, and a defence budget of about $2,911 million.
1. Egypt
- Power index ranking - 0.1869
- Estimated defence budget - $4,357 million
Egypt is officially called the Arab Republic of Egypt. It is Africa's third most populous country and the most populated nation in the Arab world. Egypt has about 105 million inhabitants and a $4,028.42 nominal GDP per capita.
Its 0.1869 power index rating makes it the strongest country in Africa. It has an estimated 450,000 active military personnel and a defence budget of about $4,357 million.
What are the top 20 strongest militaries in Africa in 2022?
Here are the 20 most powerful countries in Africa based on the strength of their military:
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Algeria
- Nigeria
- Morocco
- Ethiopia
- Angola
- Libya
- Sudan
- Tunisia
- Democratic Republic of Congo
- Kenya
- Chad
- Zambia
- Uganda
- Zimbabwe
- Ghana
- Mali
- South Sudan
- Cameroon
Which country in Africa has the strongest army?
Egypt has the strongest army in Africa, considering the size of its armed forces. The country prides itself in its 304 helicopters, 91 attack helicopters, 11,000 armoured vehicles, 2,200 towed artilleries, and 1,235 rocket projectors.
Which country is the best in Africa?
One of the best countries on the continent is Morocco. The nation boasts of quiet seaside villages, snowy mountains, and bustling cities. Several delicious Moroccan cuisines will give you the best taste. Also, places like Ait Benhaddou and Djemma al Fna are must-see locations.
Which country is a superpower in Africa?
Nigeria is projected to be the next superpower in Africa. It has the biggest economy in the continent, with a decent record of regional engagements in West Africa. Its challenges, however, are the weakness of its criminal justice system, insecurity, high rates of unemployment, endemic corruption, disgraceful lack of infrastructure, and non-coherence in foreign policy, among others.
What was the most powerful African country ever?
Ancient Africa was dominated by some of the most influential civilizations in the world. States considered the most powerful were the Kingdom of Kush in North Africa and the middle east, Ghana, Mali and Songhai Empires in West Africa.
The most powerful countries in Africa have the best infrastructures and social amenities. Additionally, technological advancement is also at its peak.
