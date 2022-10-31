The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been nothing short of explosive. The defence team has shared various narratives of what happened the night Meyiwa was killed, and the finger has been pointed at Kelly Khumalo and others.

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial casts doubt about what happened the night he was murdered. Images: @kellykhumaloza/ Instagram, Anesh Debiky/ Getty Images & @zandie_khumalo_gumede/ Instagram

The murder trial began in April 2022, two years after five suspects were arrested for the famed Bafana Bafana soccer star's murder in October 2014.

With every passing court day, new information and accusations have been popping up, leaving many South Africans wondering what actually happened the night the Pirates FC goalkeeper was killed.

Briefly News looks at five major events in the Meyiwa murder trial.

1. Kelly Khumalo, Zandie Khumalo, and Senzo Meyiwa's alleged entanglement took centre stage

The defence team in the Meyiwa trial has been working hard to shift the blame from their accused to the six people who were in Kelly Khumalo's mother's house the night the soccer star was shot dead.

Tshepo Thobane, the lawyer representing four of the five accused, made the shocking allegation that Meyiwa had a sexual relationship with his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's sister, Zandie Khumalo.

During the cross-examination of Meyiwa's long-time friend Tumelo Madlala, Thobane stated he had a witness that would testify that Senzo and Zandie had a sexual relationship.

“He had a sexual relationship with Zandie because Kelly had been away for a long time,” said Thobane.

Thobane also claimed that Kelly and Senzo took a life insurance policy on Senzo's life. It's alleged that Kelly was a signatory and beneficiary, according to The Citizen.

When presented with this theory about Meyiwa, Madlala stated he could not confirm or deny the allegation because he knew his friend loved women.

2. Meyiwa's lifelong friend takes the stand and identifies alleged killers

One of the major highlights of the murder trial was Meyiwa's lifelong friend taking the stand as the state's first eyewitness. Madlala was able to identify two of Meyiwa's alleged killers.

Madlala first told the Pretoria High Court that accused number three, Mthobisi Prince Mncube was the first man to break into Kelly Khumalo's mother's house the night Meyiwa was murdered, according to SABC News.

Madlala described the first intruder as short, with dreadlocks and wielding a gun.

Madlala also pointed out accused number two, Bongani Ntazi as the tall and skinny guy who wrestled with Meyiwa during the alleged robbery.

According to City Press, the defence team tried to stop Madlala from identifying the suspects and argued the police did not conduct an identity parade before court proceedings.

3. Longwe Twala's gun was allegedly the murder weapon

The defence team worked hard to present theories that painted a new picture of what might have happened the night Meyiwa was killed.

During Madlala's cross-examination, defence counsel Thobane alleged Longwe Twala brought a gun to the house the night the soccer player died, which was the actual weapon.

Thobane added while the gun was Twala's, Kelly Khumalo accidently pulled the trigger, according to TimesLIVE.

Thobane also stated he has a witness who would testify that an argument between people in the house broke out, and his girlfriend accidentally shot Meyiwa.

Madlala disputed the allegation and said nothing of that nature happened.

“I was in the house, I never saw [the fight],” Madlala said.

Thobane alleged Twala, who was Zandie's boyfriend, came into the Khumalo family home, and an argument ensued. Twala pulled out a gun, and Meyiwa allegedly wrestled with him.

Meyiwa grabbed the gun from Twala and handed it to Kelly Khumalo. According to the defence, Kelly tried to give the gun back to Meyiwa, but the gun went off.

Madlala laughed off Thobane's version of events saying no such thing happened.

4. Chicco Twala's name comes up in the trial

Meyiwa's long-time friend's testimony raised more questions than give answers.

Madlala told the court that a few days after the murder, Longwe Twala's father, Chicco, paid a visit and offered to take Kelly Khumalo overseas, according to eNCA.

“I don’t know about the day, but Chicco Twala arrived, Kelly was still crying, and I was also not well. She informed Chicco that I was Senzo’s friend.

"Chicco asked Kelly whether she doesn’t want to go on holiday," said Madlala.

Madlala said Chicco, a popular music producer, visited the house Kelly shared with Meyiwa in Mulbarton, South of Johannesburg, but was unable to specify the date.

5. Kelly Khumalo avoided the police days after Senzo Meyiwa was killed

In his testimony, Madlala told the court Kelly Khumalo ordered the police to leave her house days after the murder and even hid from the cops.

According to the Mail & Guardian, a few days after Meyiwa's death, Khumalo instructed security guards at the Mulbarton estate not to allow the police entry when they came.

Madlala added the police still gained entry to the estate despite Khumalo's request. He added Khumalo somehow spotted the police and instructed the adults in the house to switch off the lights.

Khumalo called someone, and after that phone call, the police left her premises, Madlala said.

"I don’t know who Kelly called but I think a certain order was given and they [police] just left," Madlala said.

Meyiwa was shot and killed on 26 October 2014 after playing a match for his club, Pirates.

Meyiwa was allegedly killed during a botched robbery. The murder trial will resume on 14 November 2022 with a cross-examination of Mdlala by accused number 5's lawyer.

