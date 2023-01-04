Babes Wodumo became one of the fastest-rising female stars in Mzansi when she dropped her single Wololo under Mampintsha's record company

The reality TV star fell from grace after allegations of domestic abuse and videos of Mampintsha allegedly assaulting her trended on social media

The Gqom singer came back stronger a few years after the abuse allegations and shut Mzansi down with her hit eLamont featuring her hubby but all eyes are on her again after Mampintsha's recent passing

Babes Wodumo is one of the most controversial female artists in Mzansi. All eyes are on the Gqom artist following the recent passing of her hubby, Mampintsha.

Babes Wodumo was all about fire dance moves and banging music when she first came out. Image: @babes_wodumo

Some people believe that with the death of her business partner and favourite collaborator, her music career is over, while some are convinced that the eLamont hitmaker is poised to make a comeback in 2023.

The Lamontville-born star started her career as a dancer with her music career taking off when Mampintsha decided to start a company and released her first hit, Wololo.

Babes has been in the news for her tumultuous relationship with her late hubby as well as her alleged ill health. Before all the drama in her personal life was publicised, the singer trended for her epic dance moves and topped the charts with her hits such as Wololo. The star even had one of her songs featured on the Black Panther soundtrack.

Her life came crashing down when she started battling her allegedly toxic relationship, domestic abuse and her alleged addiction.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the incidents which saw Babes Wodumo become the topic of discussion on social media.

Did Babes Wodumo acknowledge some of her "mistakes"?

IOL reports that the eLamont hitmaker acknowledged some of the mistakes she made in the past when she celebrated her success on her timeline. The publication reports that the star assured her supporters that she would rise again when she was promoting her music on her official Instagram account. This is after a video of Mampintsha apparently assaulting Babes Wodumo went viral in 2019. The two lovebirds opened assault cases against each but the charges were later dropped.

Babes Wodumo apparently acknowledged some of her mistakes. Image: @babes_wodumo

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha tie the knot

While Mzansi peeps were still trying to "cancel" Mampintsha for allegedly assaulting Babes, the couple decided to make it official. They surprised many when they tied the knot and shared a snap of their wedding rings on Instagram. The couple, who have a son together named Sponge Wodumo, was heavily criticised for getting married while the abuse allegations were still circulating.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha have a son together named Sponge Wodumo. Image: @babes_wodumo, @mampintsha_shimora

Did Babes Wodumo shade Lady Zamar over her acne?

According to ZAlebs, Lady Zamar took to social media and broke her silence over the alleged cyberbullying she endured from Babes Wodumo. The singer said she didn't even know the meaning of the names the Wololo hitmaker called her.

The Collide singer said she learned at a later stage that Babes was accusing her of sleeping with different men. She said the Gqom artist made the remarks because of her skin as she was suffering from acne at the time. The publication shared that Babes tried very hard to convince people that she didn't throw shade in the direction of Lady Zamar.

Babes Wodumo accuses Makhadzi of having an affair with Mampintsha

Briefly News previously reported that Babes took to social media and accused Makhadzi of having an affair with Mampintsha. The Gqom singer tore into Makhadzi and even threatened to put hands on her.

An Instagram live video of the eLamont hitmaker swearing at the Ghanama hitmaker did the rounds on social media. In the clip seen by Briefly News, Babes claimed Makhadzi was having an affair with her man. In the video, she said:

"You call yourself my friend but you're sleeping with my man."

Mzansi shows love to Babes Wodumo after lit NYE performance

Briefly News also reported that Sponge Wodumo's mom was praised for dusting herself up after her hubby's untimely passing. The Wololo hitmaker sang and danced at a packed New Year's Eve concert a day after Mampintsha was laid to rest.

Babes performed Big Nuz's hit song Ngeke in front of an excited audience. Mpintsho, who was Big Nuz's lead singer, died a few days ago after suffering from a stroke. The star was laid to rest on Friday, 30 December in KwaZulu-Natal.

Taking to Twitter, a popular tweep with the handle @joy_zelda shared a screenshot of the Gqom artist's lit performance. Babes rocked the stage with her dancers.

Mzansi hopes Babes Wodumo makes the right moves after Mampintsha's passing

Entertainment Reporter Tinashe Venge shared his thoughts on Babes Wodumo's career as all eyes are on her this year. Tinashe told Briefly News:

"I don't think it's a case that many don't think she'll survive without Mampintsha – I think, rather, many hope she makes the right moves. Mampintsha was infamously always by her side, for better or for worse, for the duration of her career and some of her biggest fans have theorised that his presence held her back from flourishing. Now, with all eyes on her, I think the general hope is that she makes the right moves, builds the right team around her and makes the most of the potential we've always known she has. 2023 is a great time to do just that."

DJ Tira encourages Babes Wodumo to revive her career

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Afrotainment boss DJ Tira is keen to see Babes Wodumo rise to superstardom again following her husband Mampintsha's untimely passing.

Speaking at the Big Nuz member's memorial service, Makoya Bearings said at the height of Babes' fame, she used to charge R100K for gigs, which she achieved through hard work. He added that Babes Wodumo needed to get out of her comfort zone and reclaim her position at the top, reported ZAlebs.

The music producer further stated that as Mpintsho's friend, he will do what he can to ensure that his wishes are fulfilled.

