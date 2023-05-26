Anele Mdoda shared that her salary's value has gone down after the repo rate increase and the rand's depreciation

The South African Reserve Bank increased the repo rate by 50 basis points to 8.25% and had citizens panicking

South Africans found Anele's post relatable, and they revealed their financial struggles in the comments section

Anele Mdoda is one of the country's most popular radio and TV broadcasters. Her showbiz jobs earn her huge bucks, but with the rand falling recently and the repo rate increasing, she also feels financial pressure.

Anele Mdoda and Mzansi's salaries' value have depreciated after the rand's depreciation and the repo rate hike. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

According to News24, the rand's value crashed on Thursday night. The currency lost 26% of its value against the dollar. The shocking news came after the South African Reserve Bank hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points to 8.25%.

Anele Mdoda is stressed by her salary

Mdoda took to Twitter and quoted the popular meme from one of the witnesses to Nhlanhla Lux's bombed house. She used the meme to indicate that the rand's depreciation has affected her salary's value.

The Anele and The Club on 947 host tweeted:

Anele Mdoda's followers relate to her salary struggle

The comments and quote tweet section was filled with complaints from people who have been hit hard by the repo rate increase and rand depreciation.

Some people couldn't believe Anele was also going through the most financially.

@Grootman2u said:

"Kukhala nani Anele. Kusezaba nzima moss."

@mo_hau shared:

"It’s a mess!"

@MissTee02591145 posted:

"I'm sadly returning my car to the bank because I can no longer afford it. My heart bleeds because having it is not a luxury; it is a necessity. This government is pushing us into depression."

@JanielleGonzal4 replied:

"Shem. If we are lucky, we will eat oxtail once every three months."

@OfentseMenong commented:

"If you say that, imagine us the ordinary citizens."

@LoyisoBada wrote:

"Same, I miss being a child."

@Kgosigadi_Mj added:

"I'm scared to open my bank app ‍♀️‍♀️"

What is Anele Mdoda's net worth?

Anele Mdoda has been in the showbiz industry for 20 years and is among the most sought broadcasters. Her portfolio includes hosting popular events like Ms South Africa and the singing competition The Voice South Africa.

Mdoda is also a radio personality who has been broadcasting for over a decade. News24 reported that she renewed her contract with the radio station 947, which she has been a part of for 14 years.

Mdoda has also ventured into television production. Not long ago, Briefly News attended the launch of The Masked Singer SA, which is produced by her.

With all her experience in the media and the moola she has made, Zalebs reported that her net worth is between $10 million and $20 million (over R195 984 300,00).

