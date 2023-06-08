Vatiswa Ndara's book Unfiltered: My Unglamorous Odyssey in the World of SA Entertainment will finally hit bookstores

The former Home Affairs actress held a launch party on Zoom and discussed the theme of the highly anticipated book

Ndara also addressed the rumours that bookshops don't want to sell Unfiltered: My Unglamorous Odyssey in the World of SA Entertainment

Mzansi's blacklisted actress Vatiswa Ndara has finally released her new book Unfiltered: My Unglamorous Odyssey in the World of SA Entertainment.

Vatiswa Ndara has released her highly anticipated book 'Unfiltered: My Unglamorous Odyssey in the World of SA Entertainment'.

According to City Press, Ndara celebrated the completion of the much-awaited book with a small event attended by roughly 30 people on Zoom.

Vatiswa Ndara talks about her bad experience in the South African entertainment industry

The causes that led to her being ignored in the acting industry are reportedly the book's main theme.

Vatiswa stated that the book addresses allegations about her being difficult to work with and other negative narratives TV and film production houses pushed about her.

"I was never given a platform to tell my story, and I got a sense that I would never get it.

Vatiswa says Unfiltered: My Unglamorous Odyssey in the World of SA Entertainment will not only focus on certain people

As Vatiswa has been in a raging feud with Connie Ferguson and her late hubby Shona Ferguson, she said the book wasn't about specific people. According to ZAlebs, Ndara accused the Fergusons of exploitation and lack of payment when she starred in their canned series Igazi.

Despite not smearing anyone's name in the book, the former Muvhango actress told her story honestly and unfiltered.

"My story had to be told in an unfiltered manner for people to get a sense of how unglamourous it is for some of us in show business."

Vatiswa Ndara addresses claims that bookstores don't want to sell Unfiltered: My Unglamorous Odyssey in the World of SA Entertainment

While promoting the new book, the former Home Affairs actress also rubbished the claims that bookshops weren't interested in selling it.

Ndara said the news report was false, and she was misquoted.

"I said I do not think people want to be associated with the book because of the names that are in it."

