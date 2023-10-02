It's not every day that women who've dated the same man build a close relationship, but that's the case with DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai

The musicians have grown very close, more so since AKA's brutal killing, and have built a sort-of sisterhood

Zinhle says they both wished they'd built a bond earlier, although right now they're thick as thieves

DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai have gotten closer over the past months and Zinhle says they wish they had built a bond much earlier.

DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai are friendship goals and fans can't get enough of the superstar duo. The ladies have grown much closer in recent months, with AKA's passing bringing them a lot closer. DJ Zinhle revealed that while they've never had problems with each other, they were always cordial, saying that they now wish to have been cooler and built a friendship much earlier.

DJ Zinhle opens up about relationship with Nadia Nakai

Over the past few months, fans got to see just how close DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai became despite both having dated AKA.

AKA's tragic killing on 10 February 2023 was seemingly the glue that sealed their friendship. Zinhle revealed to Sunday World that despite never having a relationship while her child's father was alive, she and Nadia are cool:

"There was never really anything that we had against each other."

She went on:

"We were always so cool, we just feel we could have been cooler than we were already."

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Zinhle and Nadia's friendship

In an interview on The L-Tido Podcast, Nadia opened up about having a close relationship with Kairo Forbes, where she thanked Zinhle for orchestrating their meeting and being grateful that they weren't separated after AKA passed.

Online users had a lot to say about Zinhle and Nadia's friendship over the months, where many criticised their closeness.

Dipuo1026 asked:

"Kante Nadia gana family or something?"

RealShusha said:

"My baby mama and gf would never shem."

athimandla responded:

"Idk why this all feels so fake man."

Other online users were more accommodating to the idea, saying they're proud the ladies built a friendship:

MaNkosi__ said:

"Love is sooo free and yabona these ones are cracking the code... this shows you loose absolutely nix loving."

_2020Virgin responded:

"Now I know for sure South Africans are in love with toxicity… Two black women comfort and show support to each other through a difficult time, and people still find something negative about it?"

Zinhle, Nadia, and Kairo share the stage

In a recent report, Briefly News shared reactions to Kairo Forbes performing AKA's songs and receiving praise from Nadia Nakai.

The ladies joined forces along with AKA's team to bring a memorable performance where they shared some emotional on-stage moments as they honoured AKA.

Zinhle penned a heartfelt note to Kairo following their show where she expressed that it was a bittersweet experience.

