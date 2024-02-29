Activist Ntsiki Mazwai has come out guns blazing in defence of Durban businessman Moses Tembe

The father of the late Anele Tembe, who passed away in Cape Town after falling from a hotel room, has been dragged online

This uproar comes after seven suspects were nabbed for the murder of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, with many people still reluctant to believe that the real killers are behind bars

Ntsiki Mazwai is sticking to her guns and is on the side of Durban businessman Moses Tembe. The businessman was quizzed about the seven arrests regarding Kiernan Jarryd Forbes' murder, but he gave an insipid answer and focused his attention on his late daughter, Anele Tembe.

Ntsiki Mazwai said Moses Tembe is still grieving his late daughter Anele Tembe and should be left alone.

Moses Tembe asked for opinion on killers' arrests

Uproar ensued when Durban businessman Moses Tembe was asked about the seven arrests linked to Kiernan Jarryd Forbes' murder but showed disinterest in responding.

Instead, Tembe's responses showed that his main focus now is his late daughter, Anele Tembe. According to @MDNnewss, Moses Tembe "has nothing to say about the arrests of seven people linked to AKA and Tibz Motsoane’s murders until after his daughter's inquest."



Ntsiki Mazwai says hands off Moses Tembe

Activist Ntsiki Mazwai has come out guns blazing in defence of Tembe, saying he is a grieving father and should be left alone.

"HANDS OFF MOSES TEMBE!!!!!!" exclaimed Ntsiki. She then said, "That is a grieving father boSwine!!!"

What you need to know about Moses Tembe's stance on AKA's murder

The father of the late Anele Tembe, who passed away in Cape Town in April 2021 after falling from a hotel room, does not believe that his daughter was suicidal.

After AKA's murder, Moses Tembe said his family was left devastated and pained to learn about the rapper's death.

Social media users pointed fingers at the Tembes, saying they sought revenge for Anele's passing, but Moses refuted these claims and dismissed them.

Mzansi agrees with Ntsiki Mazwai

Many South Africans do not agree with the claims that Moses had a hand in AKA's death, while others are on the fence.

@Karabonqabakazi said:

"Tell them."

@NtateWilliams said:

"They must leave poor man alone."

@AHT_YssY asked:

"Are you even sure the man is still in the country? Ka dlala... But on a serous note, what's he supposed to say vele?"

@gistwhere asked:

"Kodwa ke what is it that they want him to say?"

@Teboho_Sebata argued:

"If this Tembe is as powerful as people say, I don’t think he would have waited for AKA to come to Durban."

Nota Baloyi weighs in on arrests

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi weighed in on the arrests of the suspected killers of rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

The outspoken self-proclaimed music executive said the media in Swaziland have the bank statements. The South African Police Services in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested the seventh suspect linked to the murder of AKA.

