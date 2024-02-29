Durban businessman Moses Tembe was asked about the recent arrests of the seven men accused of murdering rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes

The father of the late Anele Tembe refrained from making any comments on the matter that has the country at the edge of their seats

Instead, Moses Tembe's focus is on his late daughter's inquest, which was opened in 2023, shortly after AKA's death

Moses Tembe, the father of the late Anele Tembe, chose not to say much about the recent arrests in AKA's ongoing murder investigation.

Moses Tembe's focus is on Anele Tembe's inquest for now. Image: @akaworldwide via Instagram, @tleenews via Twitter

Source: UGC

What Moses Tembe had to say when asked about AKA's murder case

According to TimesLive, the Durban businessman Moses Tembe had nothing to say about the recent arrests in Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes murder case. Instead, the father of the late aspiring chef, Anele Tembe, said his focus is on the inquest relating to his daughter's death

X blog, @MDNnewss shared this:

"Moses Tembe, father of late Anele Tembe, who was forced to issue a statement begging people to stop accusing him and his family of the hit on Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, has nothing to say about the arrests of seven people linked to AKA and Tibz Motsoane’s murders until after his daughter's inquest."

Moses Tembe refuses to believe Anele committed suicide

Anele Tembe fell to her death in Cape Town in April 2021. Moses Tembe refused to believe that Anele was suicidal and still does to this day. Shortly after her fiance, AKA, died in February 2023, the Tembes opened an inquest into Anele's death.

When that has concluded, then will Moses likely comment on AKA's murder case.

What went down in court during the accused's 1st appearance

Five of the seven men accused of murdering rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes appeared at the Durban Magistrate's court on Thursday morning, 29 February.

The magistrate ordered the men to show their faces before the court, and their names were also shared.

The court proceedings will continue on 6 March to allow further investigations to take place, and they will find out if they are eligible for bail on 14 March.

Tony Forbes, the father of the late rapper, does not believe that the mastermind is being bars, as he said his gut feeling says he is still at large.

Ntsiki Mazwai defends Moses Tembe from trolls

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai defended Moses Tembe from internet trolls. Mazwai said the father is still grieving his late daughter and people should leave him alone.

The businessman still faces scrutiny from many people, seeing how he remained adamant about the circumstances which led to his daughter's death.

Source: Briefly News