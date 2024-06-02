Dr Musa Mthombeni is a beloved media personality, and he was a hot topic on X for the wrong reasons

TV presenter Dr Musa Mthombeni commented on problematic tweets in 2013 that targeted black women

Dr Musa Mthombeni had online users discussing colourism, and many felt that he was being unfairly dragged by netizens

Dr Musa Mthombeni is known as a presenter and loving husband to Liesl Laurie. Many people were disturbed to see the views that Dr Musa Mthombeni reacted to years ago.

Dr Musa Mthombeni was accused of colourism after his tweets from 2013 resurfaced. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Online users discussed colourism after seeing the content Dr Musa Mthombeni engaged with on X years ago. Netizens did not hold back as they criticised Dr Musa Mthombeni, while some pointed out that he did not write the discriminatory tweets.

Dr Musa Mthombeni accused of being colourist

In tweets shared across X, screenshots show tweets that Dr Musa Mthombeni commented "Oh my" and "Damn" on tweets from 2013 where another user was disparaging dark-skinned women. Many thought the screenshots were showing tweets that Musa wrote himself. Read the tweets and Musa's quote tweets below:

Dr Musa Mthombeni fans dispel colourist accusations

Dr Musa Mthombeni is often lauded as a loving husband as he constantly fawns over his wife and is hardly in any controversy. Netizens commented that people were reaching with the colourism accusations since he was reacting to quoted tweets. Read people's comments below:

@carmeloSegopo1o said:

"Heh bathong he just laughed mos. He didn’t say all these things. How long have you been on Twitter? Leave Musa alone!"

@Been_ThroughIt speculated:

"Of course he is colourist, here we thought he just loves his wife very much but nope, that man just has an unhealthy obsession for lightskin women."

@end_gbv_now explained:

"People who have been on Twitter long enough understands that, there's literally no proof that this guy is a colourist whatsoever, in these two tweets that he QUOTED with 'OH MY' and 'damn' respectively. Yall are always looking for something out of nothing. It's annoying. Dumb."

@mpho_Tshisikule commented:

"Bathong he was joking with his darkskin friend called undeniable. Musa is forever joking with his friends y’all just want an excuse to cancel umntana ka jeso."

@ChaLopexz wrote:

"Yoh, imagine waking up and finding out that people dug 10 years ago tweets just to drag you... poor Dr Musa."

@KamogeloJj added:

"The internet never forgets."

Musa and Liesl show off their marks after voting

Briefly News previously reported that the Mthombenis continued to set an example for people after proudly showing off their marked thumbs. The celebrity couple participated in the General Election on Wednesday, 29 May 2024.

After casting their votes, Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, took pictures of their inked thumbs. The Mthombenis joined millions of South Africans who voted.

