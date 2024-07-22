The South African hip hop star Nasty C recently got lauded by an online user

The Twitter (X) user shared a clip of the star rapping and then mentioned that Nasty C is the best rapper in SA

Many fans and followers shared their thoughts on the user lauding Nasty C as the best rapper in Africa

Rapper Nasty C became the talk of town on social media earlier on regarding his position in the music industry.

Nasty C lauded as best rapper in Africa

South African hip-hop rapper Nasty C made online headlines after announcing his highly anticipated upcoming I Love It Here European tour, which will kick off in October 2024.

Recently, the Lemonade hitmaker was lauded by one of the online users @bruhstayfit, who posted a video on his Twitter (X) page mentioning that he is the best in Africa.

He wrote:

"I have never heard a perfect intro verse like this ,Nasty c is best rapper in Africa!"

See the post below:

Fans react to Nasty C being lauded as the best in Africa

Shortly after, the fans shared that he sees Nasty C as the best rapper in Africa. Other netizens didn't agree with that, and others did. See some of the comments below:

@Larbi_SarkCess commented:

"Yes did great on this but best rapper in Africa? He’s not even in top 5."

@iamNotime responded:

"Who Nasty C? bro wake up."

@ChrisEjiofor7 replied:

"He is one of the best in Africa but not the best."

@GeeNxt responded:

"The intro isn't rap ..... yall don't know rap or what ....this is singing... how on earth can u call this rap."

@Kitofficial_ shared:

"I've always said this, he is the best rapper Africa has ever had."

@paaqwesi_jnr mentioned:

"But this is not rap."

Nasty C seemingly hints at new album

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nasty C, seemingly hinting that he has a new album on the way.

Of course, fans lost their minds at the thought of another Nasty C project and encouraged the rapper to drop.

