Online User Lauds Nasty C As the Best Rapper in Africa, Netizens React: “He’s Not Even in Top 5”
- The South African hip hop star Nasty C recently got lauded by an online user
- The Twitter (X) user shared a clip of the star rapping and then mentioned that Nasty C is the best rapper in SA
- Many fans and followers shared their thoughts on the user lauding Nasty C as the best rapper in Africa
Rapper Nasty C became the talk of town on social media earlier on regarding his position in the music industry.
Nasty C lauded as best rapper in Africa
South African hip-hop rapper Nasty C made online headlines after announcing his highly anticipated upcoming I Love It Here European tour, which will kick off in October 2024.
Recently, the Lemonade hitmaker was lauded by one of the online users @bruhstayfit, who posted a video on his Twitter (X) page mentioning that he is the best in Africa.
He wrote:
"I have never heard a perfect intro verse like this ,Nasty c is best rapper in Africa!"
See the post below:
Fans react to Nasty C being lauded as the best in Africa
Shortly after, the fans shared that he sees Nasty C as the best rapper in Africa. Other netizens didn't agree with that, and others did. See some of the comments below:
@Larbi_SarkCess commented:
"Yes did great on this but best rapper in Africa? He’s not even in top 5."
@iamNotime responded:
"Who Nasty C? bro wake up."
@ChrisEjiofor7 replied:
"He is one of the best in Africa but not the best."
@GeeNxt responded:
"The intro isn't rap ..... yall don't know rap or what ....this is singing... how on earth can u call this rap."
@Kitofficial_ shared:
"I've always said this, he is the best rapper Africa has ever had."
@paaqwesi_jnr mentioned:
"But this is not rap."
Nasty C seemingly hints at new album
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nasty C, seemingly hinting that he has a new album on the way.
Of course, fans lost their minds at the thought of another Nasty C project and encouraged the rapper to drop.
