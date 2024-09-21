Late Kwaito star Mandoza will receive a heartwarming honour at the upcoming DStv Delicious Festival

Mandoza's legacy is going to be celebrated at the DStv delicious event thanks to his sons Tokollo and Tumelo Tshabalala, who will take to the stage

The DSTV Delicious Festival has faced various hurdles ahead of the scheduled concert at the Kayalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg, much to attendees' dismay

Mandoza will be one of the icons celebrated in the DStv Delicious Festival. The Kwaito icon passed away in 2022 and was survived by his two children, Tokollo and TumeloTshabalala.

Mandoza's sons, Tumelo and Tokollo Tshabalala will perform for the first time at the DStv Delicious Festival. Image: @tokollo_tshabalala / Instagram / Naashon Zalk / Getty Images

Mandoza's sons followed in his footsteps as artists and they will appear at the DSTV Delicious Festival. Other major US artists, including Janet Jackson, were expected to make an appearance at the concert.

Mandoza celebrated by sons at DSTV Delicious Festival

Mandoza's sons, Tokollo and Tumelo Tshablala will perform a set dedicated to their father. Tokollo expressed that he's excited to share the stage with his brother; speaking to Sowetan, he said:

"I’m really looking forward to performing in front of a big audience as it will be my first time. Also, getting to perform with my brother on stage is nothing short of a blessing. We used to sing and perform some of our dad’s hits in his dining room. It’ll take us back to when we were younger. This time, it’ll be different as an audience will be watching us.”

What you need to know about DStv Delicious Festival

DStv Delicious Festival organizers announced that they would have two major headliners in 2024, including Janet Jackson.

In the weeks before the music festival on 21 September, Janet Jackson lost her brother, which caused her to cancel her show.

South Africans shared their reactions, and many were not pleased about the sudden change to the DStv delicious lineup,

Khuli Chana set to pay tribute to AKA at DSTV Delicious

Briefly News previously reported that South African rapper Khuli Chana is excited to rock the stage at the DSTV Delicious Festival in September 2024.

With just over 14 days till the highly anticipated food and music festival, DSTV Delicious, the Motswako rapper and businessman Khuli Chana couldn't contain his excitement as he shared with his fans and followers on social media about his headlining the event.

Lamiez Holworthy's hubby recently posted on his Instagram page that he will honour the DTSV Delicious Festival stage on Saturday, 21 September 2024, at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg as he pays tribute to the late slain rapper AKA.

