South African celebrated rappers Emtee and Usimamane had a studio link-up in Bryanston, Sandton

The new kid on the block, Usimamane, hinted at a collaboration with the Manando hitmaker

Usimamane had an illustrious 2024 as his debut album, 20th: Days Before Maud, garnered him many accolades

Emtee and Usimamane are at the studio together. Image: @emteerecords, @u.simamane

Usimamane received all of his flowers in 2024 with his debut album, 20th: Days Before Maud, which raked him multiple streams and accolades. He is looking to make the most of his success this year with a collaboration with Emtee.

Usimamane and Emtee in studio

On Instagram, Usimamane posted pictures with award-winning rapper Emtee at a studio in Bryanston, Sandton. The two fan favourites were pictured with other people, hinting at an upcoming collaboration.

Usimamane hinted at a collaboration with the Manando hitmaker as he captioned his post, "Maud 2025." He also shared a snippet of their song. Listen below:

Fans await Emtee and Usimamane collab

Usimamane received more flowers when he released the Deluxe version of his album 20th: Deluxe, and featured Rick Ross.

Now, Mzansi cannot wait to hear what the young Umlazi-born rapper has in store.

@buhlesometimes said:

"The next feature should be with Somnyama, I am begging you!"

ndabezitha_the_great pointed out:

"Big hustle is looking very happy. Energy doesn't lie. You guys have been good to him."

lewis.famba exclaimed:

"The guy on the third frame really deserved the feature with the Goats!"

sybapallomusic shared:

"Bro is cooking with my idol. Damnn, I'm inspired."

leewwhitelef was mesmerised:

"Bro Emtee on the last slide 🤯. His voice."

kxdissh44 awaits in anticipation:

"Already cav the lyrics of the snippet. Please, can we have the full song."

