On Wednesday, 1 October 2025, Nota Baloyi revealed the reason why he apologised to AfriForum

His comments came shortly after Julius Malema was found guilty in a gun-related case that AfriForum pursued

Social media responses were mixed, with some praising Nota Baloyi, while others mocked him as a coward

Nota Baloyi explained the reason why he apologised to AfriForum. Image: lavidanota

Controversial music executive turned podcaster Nota Baloyi has opened up about why he apologised to AfriForum.

Baloyi’s disclosure comes after Julius Malema was found guilty on five counts in the East London Magistrate’s Court, relating to a matter in 2018 where he was filmed firing a gun near a group of people. Malema endured a lengthy seven-year trial after AfriForum laid the charges against him in August 2018.

Nota Baloyi explains why he apologised to AfriForum

Taking his X (Twitter) account after Malema’s guilty verdict on Wednesday, 1 October 2025, Nota Baloyi shared why he apologised to AfriForum. Baloyi avoided legal action after he apologised for his controversial comments about white people during a podcast episode.

In his usual tongue-in-cheek manner, Baloyi shared that he apologised to AfriForum to avoid jail time since he doesn’t have a child. The post was captioned:

“When AfriForum wanted to drag me to the Equality Court, I humbled myself and apologised. I didn’t care about the comments, my freedom matters to me, and I’m childless.”

See the post below:

Social media reacts to Nota Baloyi's disclosure

Social media users filled the comments with mixed reactions. While some applauded Nota Baloyi for being sensible and avoiding prison, others mocked him for being a coward. Several social media users suggested that Malema could learn from Nota.

Here are some of the comments:

@MNhejane questioned:

“You call that freedom?”

@LordRAVG said:

“You're speaking like a coward, bro. Those people don't care about us.”

@fact_droppa reassured:

“Don't let the comments make you feel otherwise. You made a good decision. Prison is a boring place. Most of these people who claim you are a coward wouldn't put their freedom at risk if they were in your shoes.”

@mqoballack suggested:

“Moshabi should learn one or two things from you.”

@KingMaveric1 retorted:

“Lol, you're a coward, Nota.”

@JtMatshaba praised:

“I think that's a good decision. If a humble apology is required to remedy a situation and learn from that situation, you apologise and take the lesson. That is not weakness, but wisdom and growth. I have done it before.”

@SomeWhiteMeatZA mocked:

“You should try stand-up comedy.”

@Rutsoka_ asked:

“You are berating him for having the courage you don’t?”

Nota Baloyi sparked reactions after sharing why he apologised to AfriForum. Image: lavidanota

