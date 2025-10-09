Musa Mseleku's wife is set to be honoured at the prestigious 2025 Africa Stars Gala

MaKhumalo has been recognised for her influence and work in the media space, and she will finally enjoy the fruits of her labour

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and praised MaKhumalo for being an exceptional leader

Musa Mseleku's wife, Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Khumalo, has received international recognition for her work. Images: musamseleku, thobilek

Reality TV star Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo continues to receive recognition for her work, and it's clear that her influence stretches far beyond South African borders.

She has been announced as one of the winners at the 2025 Africa Stars Gala, a prestigious event honouring African excellence and global leadership, bringing together visionary leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and more, to celebrate African and global excellence.

The announcement was made on the event's official Instagram page on 6 October 2025.

MaKhumalo, who is well known for being one of Musa Mseleku's wives, will be honoured in two major categories: Most Inspiring and Influential Women and Excellence in Media & Broadcasting.

A respected radio and TV personality, the recognition celebrates MaKhumalo's work in media, her influence and her dedication to empowering women.

"As a prominent radio personality and motivational speaker, she exemplifies excellence, creativity, and transformative impact in broadcasting and media."

Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo will be honoured at the Africa Stars Gala in France. Image: thobilek

The Africa Stars Gala will take place from 12 to 14 December in France.

The news received a frenzy of cheers from MaKhumalo's supporters, who flooded the comments section praising her on her win.

See the gala announcement below:

Social media reacts to MaKhumalo's achievement

Fans and followers cheered and celebrated their favourite Mseleku wife. Read some of their comments below:

tshephi_kgodumo teased:

"I did tell all of you to watch out. She was placed here for a reason. Congratulations, MaK."

awardsambassador cheered:

"CONGRATULATIONS ON THIS WELL-DESERVED RECOGNITION!"

siphelele4133 celebrated:

"We are with you, Mzilikazi Kamashobane. Congratulations, Mashibane."

simlotee cheered:

"Halala, MaK! We are happy for you, sis!"

Fans and followers said MaKhumalo was deserving of her award wins. Image: thobilek

mbali_mono posted:

"Well deserved, @thobilek."

glocalunitywomen added:

"@thobilek is a shining example of female success! Her courage, vision, and impact make her an inspiration to all."

Supporters in the comments section highlighted MaKhumalo's hard work and achievements, noting that she was deserving of the recognition.

She had not responded to the incredible honour, likely due to the stress of having her WhatsApp phone number hacked. However, in a recent update, she revealed that all was back to normal:

"I've successfully reclaimed my MTN number and WhatsApp account. I'd like to sincerely apologise to anyone who was inconvenienced by the hacker, and to everyone who showed concern, helped me recover my account, or spread the word - thank you so much."

This wouldn't be the first time the radio and TV star has been used in internet scams. In May, Musa Mseleku took to social media to raise the alarm after his wife's face was used in AI scams to deceive unsuspecting victims.

