Popular Amapiano artist Scott Maphuma acted responsibly while performing at an undisclosed nightclub

A social media user shared footage of the incident, which featured Scotts Maphuma making gestures while behind the decks at the nightclub

Social media users commended Scotts Maphuma's actions, while some accused him of staging the incident for clout

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

SA reacted to a video of Scotts Maphuma denying alcohol at a nightclub. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Popular Amapiano musician and DJ Scotts Maphuma sparked reactions online after a video of him being responsible at groove.

Maphuma previously trended for the wrong reasons after refusing to pose for photos with his fans. Mzansi humbled Scotts Maphuma, and after the rough period, the Uyaphapha Marn hitmaker seems to have taken the criticism to heart and made sure he was not caught lacking during his latest performance.

Scotts Maphuma turns down drink at groove

On Wednesday, 12 November 2025, social media user @Zikamnyamane shared a video of Scotts Maphuma behind the decks at an undisclosed nightclub. The post was captioned:

“He doesn't drink and drive 🤧”

In the video, which had amassed over 300,000 views on X at the time of writing, a gent approached Scotts Maphuma with a tumbler. Maphuma politely declined the offer by gesturing that he would be driving home after his set. He signalled to the gent to take the drink away before continuing with his performance.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Scotts Maphuma refusing to drink at groove

The comments section was a mix of admiration, humour and suspicion.

Popular Amapiano artist Scott Maphuma acted responsibly while performing at an undisclosed nightclub

A social media user shared footage of the incident, which featured Scotts Maphuma making gestures while behind the decks

Social media users commended Scotts Maphuma's actions, while some accused him of staging the incident for clout

SA reacted to a video of Scotts Maphuma denying alcohol at a nightclub. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Popular Amapiano musician and DJ Scotts Maphuma sparked reactions online after a video of him being responsible at groove.

Maphuma previously trended for the wrong reasons after refusing to pose for photos with his fans. Mzansi humbled Scotts Maphuma, and after the rough period, the Uyaphapha Marn hitmaker seems to have taken the criticism to heart and made sure he was not caught lacking during his latest performance.

Scotts Maphuma turns down drink at groove

On Wednesday, 12 November 2025, social media user @Zikamnyamane shared a video of Scotts Maphuma behind the decks at an undisclosed nightclub. The post was captioned:

“He doesn't drink and drive 🤧”

In the video, which had amassed over 300,000 views on X at the time of writing, a gent approached Scotts Maphuma with a tumbler. Maphuma politely declined the offer by gesturing that he would be driving home after his set. He signalled to the gent to take the drink away before continuing with his performance.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Scotts Maphuma refusing to drink at groove

The comments section was a mix of admiration, humour and suspicion.

Popular Amapiano artist Scott Maphuma acted responsibly while performing at an undisclosed nightclub

A social media user shared footage of the incident, which featured Scotts Maphuma making gestures while behind the decks

Social media users commended Scotts Maphuma's actions, while some accused him of staging the incident for clout

SA reacted to a video of Scotts Maphuma denying alcohol at a nightclub. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Popular Amapiano musician and DJ Scotts Maphuma sparked reactions online after a video of him being responsible at groove.

Maphuma previously trended for the wrong reasons after refusing to pose for photos with his fans. Mzansi humbled Scotts Maphuma, and after the rough period, the Uyaphapha Marn hitmaker seems to have taken the criticism to heart and made sure he was not caught lacking during his latest performance.

Scotts Maphuma turns down drink at groove

On Wednesday, 12 November 2025, social media user @Zikamnyamane shared a video of Scotts Maphuma behind the decks at an undisclosed nightclub. The post was captioned:

“He doesn't drink and drive 🤧”

In the video, which had amassed over 300,000 views on X at the time of writing, a gent approached Scotts Maphuma with a tumbler. Maphuma politely declined the offer by gesturing that he would be driving home after his set. He signalled to the gent to take the drink away before continuing with his performance.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Scotts Maphuma refusing to drink at groove

The comments section was a mix of admiration, humour and suspicion. Several social media users speculated that Scotts Maphuma staged the whole incident for clout. Others applauded him for being responsible and setting a good example, especially for young fans.

Here are some of the comments:

@KennyMhangu claimed:

“This was staged, he should have said, ‘No thank you.’ But he had to make sure he used his hands to show someone next to his face 🤨”

@VirgoresDineo said:

“Cameras were rolling!”

@jndjgo_chjld highlighted:

“If he does drink, a cup that comes out of nowhere nje cha!”

@khaleesego advised:

"If you know a friend isn’t keen on drinking alcohol, stop offering! Such self-awareness is rare."

@SimplyEXT declared:

“He's redeemed himself.”

@Thartch_ said:

“Maybe he doesn't even drink at all.”

@Neo08756796 joked:

“He's so performative he belongs on the stage😭😭 Ha ba mofe chance go Joburg Theatre because uyathanda uk'acta ubhuti (you love acting brother)🤣”

@DjLebitsi suggested:

“He probably saved his life. Only God knows what was in that drink.”

@Mikequbec replied:

“This boy is what South African youths need to emulate; life is not all about drinking, especially at work.”

@XhosaFact predicted:

“He is going to be so successful, I can already see it. The professionalism in his stature 🤓”

Scotts Maphuma turned down a drink at groove because he had to drive. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma clears the air about his nationality

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Scotts Maphuma cleared the air regarding speculations about his nationality.

An online user posted a video of the star responding to the allegations made by Tebogo Mashego on social media. Several netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Maphuma's remarks about his nationality.. Others applauded him for being responsible and setting a good example, especially for young fans.

Here are some of the comments:

@KennyMhangu claimed:

“This was staged, he should have said, ‘No thank you.’ But he had to make sure he used his hands to show someone next to his face 🤨”

@VirgoresDineo said:

“Cameras were rolling!”

@jndjgo_chjld highlighted:

“If he does drink, a cup that comes out of nowhere nje cha!”

@khaleesego advised:

"If you know a friend isn’t keen on drinking alcohol, stop offering! Such self-awareness is rare."

@SimplyEXT declared:

“He's redeemed himself.”

@Thartch_ said:

“Maybe he doesn't even drink at all.”

@Neo08756796 joked:

“He's so performative he belongs on the stage😭😭 Ha ba mofe chance go Joburg Theatre because uyathanda uk'acta ubhuti (you love acting brother)🤣”

@DjLebitsi suggested:

“He probably saved his life. Only God knows what was in that drink.”

@Mikequbec replied:

“This boy is what South African youths need to emulate; life is not all about drinking, especially at work.”

@XhosaFact predicted:

“He is going to be so successful, I can already see it. The professionalism in his stature 🤓”

Scotts Maphuma turned down a drink at groove because he had to drive. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma clears the air about his nationality

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Scotts Maphuma cleared the air regarding speculations about his nationality.

An online user posted a video of the star responding to the allegations made by Tebogo Mashego on social media. Several netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Maphuma's remarks about his nationality.. Others applauded him for being responsible and setting a good example, especially for young fans.

Here are some of the comments:

@KennyMhangu claimed:

“This was staged, he should have said, ‘No thank you.’ But he had to make sure he used his hands to show someone next to his face 🤨”

@VirgoresDineo said:

“Cameras were rolling!”

@jndjgo_chjld highlighted:

“If he does drink, a cup that comes out of nowhere nje cha!”

@khaleesego advised:

"If you know a friend isn’t keen on drinking alcohol, stop offering! Such self-awareness is rare."

@SimplyEXT declared:

“He's redeemed himself.”

@Thartch_ said:

“Maybe he doesn't even drink at all.”

@Neo08756796 joked:

“He's so performative he belongs on the stage😭😭 Ha ba mofe chance go Joburg Theatre because uyathanda uk'acta ubhuti (you love acting brother)🤣”

@DjLebitsi suggested:

“He probably saved his life. Only God knows what was in that drink.”

@Mikequbec replied:

“This boy is what South African youths need to emulate; life is not all about drinking, especially at work.”

@XhosaFact predicted:

“He is going to be so successful, I can already see it. The professionalism in his stature 🤓”

Scotts Maphuma turned down a drink at groove because he had to drive. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma clears the air about his nationality

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Scotts Maphuma cleared the air regarding speculations about his nationality.

An online user posted a video of the star responding to the allegations made by Tebogo Mashego on social media. Several netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Maphuma's remarks about his nationality.

Source: Briefly News