A motorist who was allegedly involved in the car accident which landed Makhadzi in the hospital has allegedly opened a case

On New Year's Eve, Makhadzi was involved in a car accident en route to Johannesburg from Limpopo

Makhadzi's team was allegedly informed about this, and they were reportedly confused by the lawsuit

A motorist in Makhadzi's accident has allegedly opened a case.

It seems as though Makhadzi has more to worry about amid her healing process. The star is in the headlines again for more legal woes.

According to Daily Sun, a motorist who was involved in a car accident in December 2025 has since opened a case of reckless driving at the Mokopane Police Station in Limpopo.

The bid question is, 'against whom?"

Legal troubles mount for Makhadzi and team

The news publication reported that the driver was the one who knocked Makhadzi down when she was standing on the side of the road.

However, a case of negligence and reckless driving was opened, but not by Makhadzi or a member of her team who was present during the accident. It was allegedly opened by the driver, according to an undisclosed source.

When he opened the case, the driver recalled knocking down a pedestrian at around 8:15 in the morning. He then saw a male coming out of a black Mercedes-Benz who rushed to grab Makhadzi and transport her to the hospital. The man managed to get the car registration details before it could get very far.

Responding to the news, Makhadzi's spokesperson, Lucky Tshilimandila, expressed confusion, stating that the Ghanama hitmaker was not the one driving that morning. Lucky also stated that the vehicle they were travelling in was stationary.

"Against who? Because Makhadzi was not driving. It also cannot be the driver because the vehicle Makhadzi was travelling in was stationary. She got out of the car and stood outside when she was hit by the motorist. It's not like our vehicle was moving."

Makhadzi recently made headlines when she used a selfie she took at the hospital as her cover art for her latest song Operations.

A driver in the Makhadzi car accident has allegedly opened a case at the Limpopo Police Station.

Makhadzi's team gives update on her health

In an update letter to Makhadzi's fans, the team revealed that she was back home and receiving medical attention.

They shared that a case was opened in Mokopane on 31st December 2025, the day of the accident.

Shortly after the accident, Makhadzi penned a message to her fans, informing them that she would take 10 weeks to recover before heading to the stage.

"To all my lovely khadzinators, my fans. Thank you for the love and support you have been showing me during this difficult time. I feel a need to update you about my health at this point because of the love and support you have been showing me, not only sounth Africa but ALL MY AFRICAN FOLLOWERS GLOBALLY. I am now discharged from the hospital so that my family can take care of me until I get back to Normal. From the treatment I have been receiving from my doctor, she advised that due to all the injuries, I will have to remain at home care for 10 weeks without performing."

