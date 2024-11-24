Mbalenhle Mavimbela Allegedly Drops ‘Isiphetho’ for New Show and Is Accused of Being Unprofessional
- Mbalenhle Mavimbela is facing serious accusations because of her alleged behaviour while working on Isiphetho - Destiny
- The actress landed the role in the Black Brain production, playing Zanemvula's (Sindi Dlathu) daughter
- Mbalenhle Mavimbela was due to appear in a major wedding scene in Isiphetho, but it is all on hold
Mbalenhle Mavimbela allegedly walked away from one of her jobs. The actress and DJ has reportedly disrupted filming for Isiphetho.
Mbalenhle Mavimbela has been accused of two-timing production companies. The beloved TV star is also surrounded by rumours that she is challenging to work with on set.
Mbalenhle Mavimbela allegedly dumps Isiphetho
According to Zimoja, Mbalenhle is supposedly in breach of her contract for Isiphetho, which was scheduled to end on 30 November 2024. She reportedly resigned so that she could work on another show that will film from 25 November to 21 December 2024.
An unnamed source accused the actress of being dishonest, saying she lied to her new employer that they'd concluded filming. The unidentified source referenced by ZiMoja added that Mbalenhle had pulled a similar stunt when she left The Wife, where she played Hlomu.
Coworker allegedly drags Mbalenhle Mavimbela
Mbalenhle has allegedly not made a good impression on producers, writers, and her colleagues who were allegedly inconvenienced by her behaviour. ZiMoja reported that an alleged fellow cast member reportedly said:
"Good riddance. She was a headache anyway, always complaining. The least prepared actor. Fellow actors had to always help re-run her lines with her because she would always forget and was fussy about food, make-up, and everything."
