Mbalenhle Mavimbela is facing serious accusations because of her alleged behaviour while working on Isiphetho - Destiny

The actress landed the role in the Black Brain production, playing Zanemvula's (Sindi Dlathu) daughter

Mbalenhle Mavimbela was due to appear in a major wedding scene in Isiphetho, but it is all on hold

Mbalenhle Mavimbela allegedly walked away from one of her jobs. The actress and DJ has reportedly disrupted filming for Isiphetho.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela allegedly resigned from ‘Isiphetho’ in favour of a new job. Image: @mbalenhle_m

Source: Instagram

Mbalenhle Mavimbela has been accused of two-timing production companies. The beloved TV star is also surrounded by rumours that she is challenging to work with on set.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela allegedly dumps Isiphetho

According to Zimoja, Mbalenhle is supposedly in breach of her contract for Isiphetho, which was scheduled to end on 30 November 2024. She reportedly resigned so that she could work on another show that will film from 25 November to 21 December 2024.

An unnamed source accused the actress of being dishonest, saying she lied to her new employer that they'd concluded filming. The unidentified source referenced by ZiMoja added that Mbalenhle had pulled a similar stunt when she left The Wife, where she played Hlomu.

Coworker allegedly drags Mbalenhle Mavimbela

Mbalenhle has allegedly not made a good impression on producers, writers, and her colleagues who were allegedly inconvenienced by her behaviour. ZiMoja reported that an alleged fellow cast member reportedly said:

"Good riddance. She was a headache anyway, always complaining. The least prepared actor. Fellow actors had to always help re-run her lines with her because she would always forget and was fussy about food, make-up, and everything."

Another actress allegedly leaves 'Umkhokha'

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa's most-loved TV show, Umkhokha: The Curse, is allegedly faced with a crisis as another actress's character comes to an end.

Bathong, what's going on behind the scenes of Mzansi's fan-favourite telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse as more people are leaving the show this October?

According to ZiMoja, Luthuli was recently let go by the production team shortly after Angel Zuma, Kwanele Mthethwa, and Msiza Njapha were said to be leaving.

Source: Briefly News